‘She must have done the math… these groceries are more than what she’ll probably make in 2 weeks!!’: Instacart shopper filmed taking away customer’s groceries after delivering them

A customer shows their Instacart shopper reloading their groceries back into the car after delivering in a now-viral TikTok, sparking debate on the platform.

The video, posted by @naughtydreads419 on Jan. 9, shows front porch security camera footage of the Instacart shopper looking at their phone and then picking the groceries back up off of the porch.

Text overlay reads, “She must have done the math… these groceries are more than what she’ll probably make in 2 weeks!!”

In the caption, the TikToker explains that the shopper, “unloaded all the groceries, only to make an executive decision. She’ll just find another job later, but she’s gonna eat tonite. She sat in the car for a minute and loaded all the groceries back in her car and drove off.”

The video has reached over 920,000 views as of Jan. 10, with commenters pointing out that unless the customer explicitly checked “leave at door” when making their order, the shopper would not be able to leave the groceries unattended on the porch.

“Prove that leave at door was checked. Because I call BS,” one user wrote.

“It could be wrong address or return if customer not home,” another said.

However, @naughtydreads419 clarified in a comment that “It was checked. She’s not allowed to be a shopper anymore.”

Others speculated why the shopper may have taken off with the groceries.

“Maybe she saw that $0 tip,” a commenter joked.

“She can take them after few min btw so dont come for her she knows the rules,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email and to @naughtydreads419 via TikTok comment.