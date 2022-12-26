‘Stop trying to bait-and-switch’: Instacart shopper says customer lied and said they didn’t receive $500 order

An Instacart shopper is calling on customers to stop “bait-and-switching” their orders after a customer allegedly lied about not receiving their grocery delivery, in order to be compensated for groceries that were shopped and dropped off.

In the video, user Aria Grayson (@argograyson) shows herself shopping and loading a large Instacart order, with a voiceover telling the viewer that the footage had been helpful in disproving a customer’s complaint that they had not received a $500 order.

“For those of you ordering on Instacart, please be considerate and be fucking for real,” she says in the video. “This one single order required two carts, held up the line. The customer was not responsive and what initially started out as a $35 order—the customer ended up reporting to Instacart saying they didn’t get their order. If I didn’t have proof of this video, I wouldn’t have gotten my money. Instacart was about to not pay me for two-and-a-half hours of my time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Grayson via Instagram for comment regarding the video, as well as to Instacart via email, and will update this story with any response received.

Viewers expressed their frustration on the shopper’s behalf, with some suggesting that the delivery service does not seem to support their shoppers in cases like the one shared.

“I’m a shopper and instacart does not support their shoppers—I feel you…” one commenter wrote.

“Instacart ALWAYS put the blame on the shopper,” another user alleged. “ALWAYS.”

“instacart treats us like trash i’m considering applying for SHIPT people there seem happier,” a third added.

Others remarked on the size of the order and the strain on the shopper to complete it, all to claim that it wasn’t received.

“That’s sad if I know ima shop like this I’ll go to the store or ask somebody who has the time smh,” one commenter wrote.

“I can’t imagine doing this to someone,” a second stated. “Even when they mess up I’m a perfect review and 20% tip because hey, people have bad days.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad experience with a shopper using Instacart,” a third claimed. “The produce picks are phenomenal. It’s awful that there are people…who are trying to screw over people who are just trying to make a living.”