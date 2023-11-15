Influencer shamed for holding up an “I’m Single” sign at a rally in support of Israel

An influencer is receiving backlash after posting a TikTok of herself holding a sign that says “I’m Single” at a March for Israel yesterday.

Morgan Raum, a New York City based influencer, posted a TikTok yesterday of herself at the March for Israel in Washington D.C. In the video, she is seen running around the demonstration holding a sign that says “I’m Single” on one side and “Hummus Not Hamas” on the other.

Raum has received backlash for her video as some TikTokers have said that her behavior is disrespectful to the Palestinian civilians that have been killed over the last month in the Israel-Hamas war.

On Wednesday, Raum’s video had almost 100,000 views. She disabled the video’s comment section, and the Daily Dot has reached out to her via email.

Multiple TikTokers stitched Raum’s video, saying that the atmosphere at protests in support of Palestine are much different from what Raum showed in her video of the March for Israel. TikToker @Chxuncey97 says that “if there is one video that shows how different these two sides are,” Raum’s is it.

“As somebody who has been to pro-Palestinian protests, you don’t see people walking around dancing… You don’t see people looking for a partner,” @Chxuncey97 says in his TikTok. At pro-Palestinian protests, @Chxuncey97 says that participants are focused on calling for a ceasefire and “calling for the liberation of other people.”

TikTok user LJ (@lja_9) also shared her experiences of attending pro-Palestinian protests.

“Palestinians are going to their protests with the names of dead children on their posters,” LJ says in a stitch of Raum’s video. According to CNN, Palestinian children count for “nearly half” of Gaza’s casualties, which has been reported to be more than 11,000 in total.

On Monday, Reuters reported that protests concerning the Israel-Hamas war “swept the globe” last month, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. According to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, there were over 4,000 demonstrations in October.

In a stitched video responding to Raum’s behavior specifically, TikToker Brandon Triola said that it was a “disgusting act.”

“To the girl who posted this video,” Triola says, “you should be ashamed of yourself for being so ignorant.”

