‘100%. It’s literally guaranteed’: Woman shows how to tell if your boyfriend is cheating on you, sparking debate

A TikToker who says she has worked out how to find out whether your boyfriend is cheating on you has gone viral, with her two-part explanation garnering over 3 million views combined. And a fair amount of concerned comments about her tactics.

Based on her own experience, the user, Kenzie Curran, explained how she used this method to find out her boyfriend of two years was unfaithful toward her.

“I promise you, the way I found out, if you use this [method], you will find out if your boyfriend is cheating on you,” she said. “100%. It’s literally guaranteed.”

Curran explained, “I called him at night, and I made sure he was home. This is very important because you have to make sure they’re doing something where they can like sit down, and like not have any distractions.”

She added that she also texted his mom to double-check her boyfriend was home before calling him up and instructing him to “prop [his] phone up against the pillow, scoot very far away from it, and put [his] hands in [his] lap.”

Curran then recounted how she asked her then-boyfriend for his Snapchat password.

According to Curran, who continued the story in a second TikTok, he refused, saying he didn’t know his TikTok password. At this point, the user said she encouraged him to send a screen-recording of him checking his Snapchat feed and messages, but he never did.

She then added via on-screen text that the boyfriend “admitted” he cheated as a result of the exchange because he “couldn’t find a way out of it.”

Advising viewers about their own relationships, the TikToker added on-screen text saying, “If he is wierd in any way, shape, or form about sending it, it probably means exactly what you think happened.”

Although some commenters were grateful for the advice, with one commenter saying, “us girls can never catch a break,” several others commented that they were confused about what exactly she was asking the boyfriend to do, with one user writing, “Girl, this is all very technical.”

Meanwhile, multiple other commenters were skeptical about why the TikToker felt the need to go to such lengths in the first place. “If you have to do this in relationships, don’t get in them,” one commenter wrote. “Why do all this when you can just leave and trust intuition?” another asked.

Curran did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.