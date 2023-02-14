‘All I do is sit there?’: Customer reveals how to see how Uber drivers have rated you

If you’ve ever wondered how well you’ve been received by your Uber drivers, now is your chance to find out. In a now-viral video, TikTok user Emma (@emmatainment) revealed how customers can use the app to see the ratings they’ve received from drivers.

“Did you know there’s a way to find out how many one star reviews you’ve received from Uber drivers?” Emma asked to start her video. “Well, I’m gonna show you and I’m gonna ruin your day. Let’s go.”

The video then transitioned to a green-screen captured image of the Uber application’s settings menu. Emma said that users should navigate from settings to privacy, then to Privacy Center.

“It’s gonna say, ‘would you like to a see a summary of how you’ve used Uber?’ and you’re just gonna ‘yeah, I wanna see that summary. But I don’t. But I do,'” Emma continued.

The TikToker then said that users should scroll to the “Ratings” option and click “view my ratings.”

“And then, it will show you a snapchat of your reviews of your last 500 rides, and you’ll see how many,” Emma said. “I’ve never met one person—I do this all the time in a bar, all the time on a first date—I’ve never seen one person who doesn’t have at least three one stars.”

TikTok users who saw Emma’s post commented that they too received 1-star ratings but couldn’t understand why they were given low marks.

“I’m sad cause I have 4 three stars What did I do wrong. I just sit in there quietly,” one user wrote.

“I have 16?? I literally don’t be doing anything omg,” a second penned.

“I have 2 (1) star reviews all I do is sit there?” another remarked.

However, others knew exactly why they received their low marks, and the reason almost always involved alcohol.

“I have one 1 star rating and I know it’s the time my best friend puked in our Uber like 6 years ago,” one viewer shared.

“Guarantee all my 1 stars are when me and or my friends have been drunk,” a second wrote.

“I have one 1 star review…I’m sure it was one of my drunk friends,” another agreed.

Some viewers shared that they wished the app told them more about their ratings or allowed them to make tip adjustments.

“I feel like Uber drivers should explain why they’re giving us a bad rating like we do if we rate them bad lol,” one user remarked.

“I have one 1 star. 144 5 stars. I want to talk to the one Uber driver who hated me!!!” a second wrote.

“I want to take back the tips from all my 4 star and below,” another commented.

