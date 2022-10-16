A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming a guest at their hotel asked her on a date — then refused to accept her rejection.

In a video with over 746,000 views, TikToker Ariana Tomlinson (@arianatomlinson2323) claims a guest asked her out on a date. When she kindly refused and told the man she had a boyfriend, he persisted, continuing to talk with her and ignoring her protests before leaving his number.

“I don’t know what man needs to hear this, but persistence when you are asking out a girl that said ‘no’ is harassment,” Tomlinson says at the beginning of her video. She continues that the man kept insisting to take her out for a drink even though she made it clear she wasn’t available.

“But because I didn’t spit in his face and call him ugly, he took that as ‘oh, she’s definitely interested,'” Tomlinson claims. “At this point, I’m scared to be rude to him, because clearly, he’s not taking no for an answer. I don’t know what he’s going to do to me if I’m rude. I walk to my car alone at 11pm. He can kill me, I don’t know, I’ve seen Dateline.”

@arianatomlinson2323 obviously the fear of being k!II3d is a little dramatic but i’ve heard stories… ♬ original sound – arianatomlinson23

After the man left his number, Tomlinson claims that the man asked if she was working tomorrow. She said yes, knowing that if she lied he would find out by simply visiting her workplace the following day.

Even though the man had already been rejected, he allegedly responded by saying he would come back to see Tomlinson the following day. She reminded him that she was not interested.

“Men are always crying and shitting their pants over women being rude when rejecting them, but this is why,” the TikToker explains. “If he comes down today, I’m going to have to be rude. I don’t want to be rude, but clearly ‘no’ doesn’t mean ‘no’ unless you say it with some fucking pizazz.”

In the comments section, some users speculated that the man may have thought Tomlinson was simply ‘playing hard to get.’ However, Tomlinson notes that repeatedly saying ‘no’ is not what ‘playing hard to get’ looks like.

“I truly have NEVER IN MY LIFE met a girl that says ‘no’ to a random stranger and actually means yes. this is not a rom-com. nobody does that,” she wrote in a comment. “and if there IS a girl like that why would you assume every girl is? wouldn’t it make more sense to go for the less creepy-perv route? common sense.”

Many commenters sympathized with Tomlinson, sharing their own stories of dealing with harassment.

“I once told a man I had a bf and he told me I was lying and continued to harass me and wouldn’t leave me alone,” a viewer claimed.

“Happened to me the other week at the bar. he came back 3 diff times and i turned him down in multiple ways NICELY,” another user detailed.

“I got harassed for 2 months at work this summer. he kept saying ‘I’ll wait for you, good things are worth waiting for’ and I literally had said NO,” another wrote.

Some noted that being in the workplace exacerbated situations like these.

“Especially at your work place. where they have you cornered and you can’t leave, leaving you in a very vulnerable position,” a person commented.

“Please tell your manager about this,” another urged. “They have a responsibility to ensure you have a safe workplace.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tomlinson via TikTok comment.