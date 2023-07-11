‘Will the real Slim Shady come to the Windows section’: Man’s bleach fail leads to Home Depot logo in his hair

There’s a reason hairstylists advise their clients not to bleach their hair at home. Bleach is a harsh chemical that could turn the hair orange or cause wads of damaged hair to fall out.

It could even lead to something no one will see coming: A Home Depot bag logo imprinted into freshly-bleached hair.

This happened to a man in a shocking video that was uploaded by TikTok user @tubtok. Since it was posted on Monday, it’s been viewed more than 3.4 million times and has received over 5,100 comments.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok user via comment and Home Depot via email.

@tubtok WHATEVER YOU DO, DO NOT USE THE HOME DEPOT BAG WHEN BLEACHING YOUR HAIR ♬ original sound – Tub

It starts with a sharp warning in the caption: “WHATEVER YOU DO, DO NOT USE THE HOME DEPOT BAG WHEN BLEACHING YOUR HAIR.”

The video then shows a group of men roaring with laughter in a kitchen over the mistake. The man who bleached his hair is falling over with laughter as the camera gets in close to show that part of the Home Depot logo is printed onto his head in orange coloring.

It’s not unusual to cover your hair with cling wrap or a plastic bag while bleaching. According to Evil Hair, it’s a good step to follow as the bag keeps heat trapped inside to activate the bleach.

Even though the man’s results were a little less blonde bombshell and a bit more walking advertisement, some still believe that he may have accidentally started a new hair trend.

“No he’s gonna start a trend because thats kinda [fire emoji],” a user wrote.

“Wait this kinda eats tho,” another added.

“It’s accidentally cute thooo I like it bob Ross said something about happy accidents hahaha,” wrote a fourth.

The new look reminded some users of famous bleach-blonde figures.

“Slim shady but make it Home Depot,” joked this woman.

“Home Diplo!” quipped another, referencing the American DJ Diplo.

Some users even begged the TikTok user to re-post the video with a viral TikTok sound.

“PLEASE mix this with the Home Depot theme song,” user @tay wrote.

The TikTok user was more than happy to oblige by uploading this video:

Since many users shared their own DIY hair fails, it became clear that accidents can happen to anyone.

“I literally did this same thing with a Publix bag and had a logo and green spots all over my bleached head,” a woman shared in the comments.

“Any bag will do that if it’s inside out, my sister had Walmart dyed on her head,” another shared.

A woman has even gone viral for her logo mishap before. In 2019, an image was shared to the subreddit r/WellThatSucks that shows a woman who accidentally printed the Walmart logo onto her bleached hair.