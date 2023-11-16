‘What’s this technique called?’ Woman receives unique hair treatment at a salon in Thailand

A woman’s video has gone viral for showcasing the unique and hasty hair treatment her friend received at a salon in Thailand.

The video, with over 24.2 million views, starts with a TikTok user known as Des (@desrambo) staring forward in shock with a hand over her mouth.

“The one time my best friend and I went to Thailand and the ocean turned her hair green so I took her to a local salon,” Des writes in the video’s text overlay.

The shot abruptly cuts to the main character of the video — her friend. She’s sitting in a salon chair, receiving a treatment fix her blonde hair.

According to Hera Hair Beauty, after swimming in the ocean, blonde or bleached hair can “often become dry” and be “vulnerable to fading.” The yellow pigments in blonde hair can take on a “greenish hue due to the blue pigments in salt water and chlorine.”

The hairdresser in the video then grabs the woman’s hair and spreads the treatment in rapid back-and-forth tugging motions. Then, the hairdresser uses her fingers to comb the product through.

She moves on to the next section of hair, repeating her process of quick and jarring movements.

The video is eerily quiet except for the smacking sound of wet hair, mimicking the sound of someone hitting a speed bag.

Without missing a beat, the stylist covers each section of the woman’s hair this way, even causing the friend’s head to jerk back and forth.

With over 14,600 comments, people have been amused and curious about this application method.

“Ahh yes, the ol toner slap,” one user wrote.

“I was not prepared for the hair slap,” another commented.

People also seem to appreciate the friends’ ability to seem unfazed by the process.

“THE WAY SHE’S SITTING THERE WITH A STRAIGHT FACE HOW—,” one person commented.

“I wouldn’t be able to hold in my laugh in the moment, you are both so strong,” another person commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Des via TikTok direct message.