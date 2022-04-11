‘They said they had a song to play for me and broke up with me like this’: Guy in band breaks up with partner via surprise lyric

A viral TikTok shows one user’s ex-partner sitting on their bed and singing an original song to break up with them.

In the video posted by Mag (@xmagmar) on Thursday, a person, who Mag says they were dating, aggressively plays the guitar and screams the lyrics “I think we should, I think we should break up.”

Text overlay on the clip reads, “They said they had a song to play for me and broke up with me like this. They left right after this song. Don’t date ppl [people] in bands. I should of seen this coming.”

The TikTok has over 807,000 views and 212,000 likes. While Mag said in a TikTok comment that the video was “100% satire,” several users commented that they would prefer this to other methods of breaking up. It’s unclear who the man in the video is.

“When you think abt it this is a really considerate way to break up w/ someone bc it’s guaranteed to give u the ick and ur automatically already over them,” one commenter wrote.

“If someone broke up with me like this I’d just be okay with it and probably laugh,” another said.

“This is the opposite of getting broken up with over text,” a third commented.

Other commenters shared how they would have responded to being broken up with via song.

“Hit em w a ‘that was like actually ok, that was like sounding like a real song u know maybe just work on the vocals n guitar a lil bit.’ Send them crying,” one wrote.

“‘I think we should break up?’ More like I’ve decided we’re not dating anymore,” another user said.

“The only real response is to make a UK drill-style diss track on him now,” a third suggested.

