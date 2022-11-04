‘A girl DoorDashing at night by herself just isn’t a smart decision’: DoorDasher reveals scariest delivery she’s had

In a two-part series, a TikToker that goes by @fw.mackkk told her followers about a DoorDash delivery gone wrong. After DoorDashing one night to make some extra cash, she had a disturbing interaction with the customer.

She explained that she rarely DoorDashes at night. And after receiving a Wendy’s order, the customer called the Dasher to let her know that instead of leaving the delivery at the door, he meant to check off “hand it to me.” His reasoning was that his dogs were out and he didn’t want them to eat the food.

“Which sketched me out because what the fuck? Why?” she said in her TikTok, which was posted this week and has garnered 1.6 million views. She noted that as she was driving to the address provided, there were no streetlights or paved streets.

At the end of the call, the customer let out a weird laugh and said “Really, I just want some human contact like I don’t have any friends.”

“So I start trembling. I was about to be like just fuck the DoorDash,” she said. “I don’t even want to go now, like I’m sketched.”

However, the creator continued to drive to the customer’s house and finds him outside as her headlights flash on him. She explained that she didn’t want to get out of the car and asked if he could come to her window.

“He’s like ‘Oh, you don’t have to be scared around me,’” she said. After she told him that it’s better to be safe than sorry, the customer pulled out a butterfly knife.

“Right at the ‘I want human contact’ would’ve made me cancel the order..” one user said.

“Always, Always, trust your gut instinct. If it doesn’t feel right, it’s not,” another commented.

In a part two video, @fw.mackkk finished the story. She explained that she had her window and door open a bit and immediately closed and locked them.

“He’s standing there laughing and I’m like bro what the fuck?” she said. The man continued to try to speak with her through the closed car window, saying that he was just trying to show her the knife.

As she started reversing her car, the man followed and yelled at her to wait. She rolled her passenger window down and threw his order out the window.

“I really hit the gas then,” she said. “I was like I don’t even give a fuck if I hit another [driver]. I don’t care, I’m getting the fuck out of there.”

At the end of the video, the creator wasn’t sure if she was looking too hard into this or if the customer had some sort of ailment that made him act the way he did. She said she won’t be DoorDashing again.

“Just be careful… like a girl DoorDashing at night by herself just isn’t a smart decision,” she said.

“My toxic trait is that I would feel sorry for him and try to have a conversation through the window,” one user commented.

“I’m sorry you went through that but picturing you throwing the food out and flooring it is sending me,” another said.

