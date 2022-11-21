‘Mans was more worried about the fryer’: Worker pranks boss into thinking fryer exploded and they suffered 3rd-degree burns

A TikToker’s attempt to prank their boss using an explosion filter yielded lackluster results, with the employer being more concerned about the fryer itself than the employee.

The poster, 20-year-old @strawberryapron, shared the video, as well as screengrabs of a conversation between herself and her boss, who was seemingly unconcerned with the worker’s wellbeing. The video was viewed nearly 500,000 times.

“What happened?” and “Jocelyn, what happened? Is the fryer still working?” were her employer’s responses to the video, according to the screenshots of her conversation with him.

When the poster told her boss the fryer “literally explodes” and that she had sustained third-degree burns, the video cuts to her gesturing with a text overlay that reads, “not even an are you ok.”

@strawberryapron told the Daily Dot her boss was the perfect person to pull the prank on, as he is a “nonchalant person.”

“I had been seeing a lot of explosion pranks recently, and I couldn’t send it to my family because they would freak out and start blowing up my phone,” she said. “So the only person I could think of was my boss. I thought he was the perfect person.”

When she revealed that it was a prank, and no harm had come to her, she said he found it very funny.

“He Facetimed me when I wasn’t replying to ask if I was okay, and of course if the fryer is okay, which a lot of people don’t know,” she said. “When I told him it was a prank he uncontrollably started laughing.”

Viewers found it concerning her boss did not seem to be worried by the event she had described.

“The way I would’ve quit if my boss cared more about equipment,” one commenter wrote.

“Bro needs to know if he’s gotta order a new fryer before the next business day,” another said.

“My mans really cared more about the fryer than you,” a third commented.

The TikToker told the Daily Dot she felt some viewers took her video entirely too seriously.

“I feel very ecstatic and relieved that most viewers are laughing and finding it funny,” she said. “But there is a few viewers that are taking it very serious and they’re telling me to quit or that my boss doesn’t care about me. I think that’s because they don’t know about the Facetime call that happened.”

Others shared their own experiences with bosses who did not care about their illnesses or injuries.

“Literally when I told my boss I might have cancer his response was, ‘so when will you be back,'” one commenter recalled.

“I was literally in the ER and my manager asked how the shoot went/if I would come in tomorrow,” another said. “They don’t care.”