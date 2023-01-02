‘This is giving off Marie Antoinette vibes’: Delta customer mocks Southwest after receiving frozen espressos at Delta Sky Club, sparking debate

A TikToker was put on blast after posting a scene in an airport’s Delta Sky Club for bragging about the merits of Delta Airlines over the recently-wounded Southwest Airlines brand.

In the video posted by TikToker Mer (@merg0at), she shows two Delta workers serving frozen espressos to patrons at Delta Sky Lounge at Denver International Airport.

Text overlay reads, “People choose to fly Southworst and Delta is over here serving frozen espressos in the sky lounge.”

While Mer likely posted the video to add to the discourse about Southwest Airlines’ recent scheduling system chaos that led to the cancellation of numerous flights, many commenters read the video as a show of wealth and privilege.

One cracked, “This is giving off Marie Antoinette vibes.”

Another remarked, “On today’s episode of I’m Rich and You’re Poor,” which led the creator to respond, “This post had nothing to do with being rich. I have a credit card that allows me access and save money to travel.”

“I think it screams coping. Paying that much more for a flight (with a layover) is not worth this little treat IMO,” a third added.

According to the Delta website, the Delta Sky Club is a “retreat where you can work or relax before your flight.” An individual membership costs either $695 or 69,500 Delta miles, though an American Express Delta Sky Miles card gives its holder access to the retreat.

Other commenters compared Delta with airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines that position themselves as luxury options for travelers, implying that frozen espresso treats aren’t so grand in the grand scheme of things.

