‘I need to duct tape that mf down’: Army soldier hides AirTag in cap before going to Fort Hood for 2 weeks

A female Army soldier says she hid an Apple AirTag in her cap before going to Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood, for two weeks. Over two dozen women have been found dead at the Texas military base since 2020.

In a TikTok posted on April 25, TikToker @ogceethegoddess shared that she would be going to Fort Hood for two weeks. She said she shared an AirTag in her uniform cap just in case she went missing and someone else needed her location.

“This is the most discreet spot I could think of,” @ogceethegoddess wrote in her video’s caption of where she put the AirTag. “I need to duct tape that mf down.”

On Thursday, @ogceethegoddess’s video had almost 7.5 million views on TikTok.

In April 2020, female soldier Vanessa Guillen went missing after being last seen at Fort Hood. Her dismembered and burned remains were found two months later.

Another soldier stationed at Fort Hood was accused of Guillen’s murder but committed suicide shortly after. Guillen’s death inspired protests and a push for investigations into the culture at Fort Hood, which was renamed Fort Cavazos last month to honor a Hispanic American general rather than John Bell Hood, who was a Confederate general.

Another female soldier, Ana Basaldua Ruiz, died at Fort Hood in March. Shortly after her death, officials from the Army Criminal Investigation Division reported there was “no foul play evident” in her death.

A TikToker user mentioned Guillen’s death in the comments section of @ogceethegoddess’s video.

“We miss Vanessa,” @user5293687572095 wrote. “Take care mama.”

Malayna (@malayna18), another TikToker, left a comment saying that they were stationed at Fort Hood for four years and advised @ogceethegoddess to “always make sure to bring someone with you when you go out.”

Others told her to “stay safe” and shared that they were praying for her.

“Thank you for your service,” @chrisaayala commented. “And be safe.”