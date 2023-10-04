‘Spirit brings the spirits out’: Fog fills up cabin of Spirit Airlines plane in viral video

A man shows fog inside a Spirit Airlines plane in a viral video, in addition to his fellow passengers’ fearful reactions.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Melvin Ezeokonkwo (@eze.mel) captures what looks to be fog or mist inside the cabin of the Spirit Airlines plane he was on.

“First time flying Spirit,” Ezeokonkwo wrote in his video’s overlay text. “What is dis?”

The next shot shows rows of seats, and several passengers can be heard yelling. One woman in particular is shouting “Jesus, I will not die,” and “I will land safely.”

On Wednesday, Ezeokonkwo’s video had almost 2 million views.

There seems to be a simple explanation for why there was a sort of fog inside the plane: The cool air from the plane’s air conditioning system entering the more hot and/or humid air already on the plane, from sitting on the runway. It’s a common occurrence, but it doesn’t fail to alarm passengers.

There isn’t, however, an explanation for the women’s prayers heard in the video—though commenters thought they were hilarious.

“It’s the prayers for me!” one commenter wrote.

“Spirit brings the spirits out,” another said.

“Lady in the back know it’s all about manifestation,” another commenter wrote.

Other commenters shared their experiences flying Spirit Airlines, which has been memeified over the past few years. The airline has also made headlines for the chaos that has ensued onboard—and outside of—their planes.

“My first and last time flying Spirit this man tried to fight the flight attendant,” one commenter shared. “Because she wouldn’t let him switch seats.”

“Too much be going on for me to fly with [Spirit],” another commenter said. “I need to get my plane nap in peacefully.”

“For me it’s the fact that [flying Spirit is] like the Hunger Games trynna find a seat,” a commenter wrote. “Will never fly Spirit again idc how cheap the flights are.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ezeokonkwo via Instagram and Spirit via email.