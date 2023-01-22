‘The Starbucks worker effect’: Five Guys worker complains about customers who order grilled cheese with an extra patty

A Five Guys worker sparked debate in the comments after they posted a viral TikTok complaining about customers who order a grilled cheese with an extra patty.

The six-second video features TikTok user @lil.loner29 who filmed themselves in the back angrily placing their hands on their head, with melancholy music playing in the background. The text overlay reads, “‘can i get a grilled cheese w a extra patty?'” Then, the content creator screams inaudibly, throwing their hat onto the floor, and falls to their knees.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lil.loner29 via TikTok comment for more information. The video accumulated over 454,000 views as of Sunday with people attacking the content creator.

“Five guys workers when they have to do their job,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh no you have to do your job,” another echoed.

“You acting like it’s any more difficult to make, than anything else on the menu,” a third criticized.

Some alleged former Five Guys employees claimed the grilled cheese is the easiest to make.

“Former 5guys employee / manager : it’s actually easier to make than an all the way burger lol,” one claimed.

“Not that hard to make. Used to work at five guys,” a second concurred.

However, others sympathized with the creator, jumping to their defense.

“Why are y’all acting like complaining is wrong now,” one person said.

“Why do y’all act like fast food workers r never allowed to complain about their job in the slightest,” a second agreed.

“Fast food workers are allowed to have human emotions and feel stress. everyone gets annoyed at their job,” a third defended.

A couple of former Five Guys workers related to the video.

“Lol every time I still work at five guys I be Soo mad,” one worker empathized.

“The way this is me anytime someone orders this,” another commented.

Since it seems the TikTok sparked serious discussion, @lil.loner29 wrote in the comments, “y’all this a tiktok don’t take it seriously bruh.”