‘You had all that time’: Fast food worker shares things customers do that workers ‘secretly hate’ them for

'I am not skilled enough to get money out of my purse while driving around a corner.'

Posted on Feb 8, 2023   Updated on Feb 8, 2023, 9:28 am CST

A longtime fast-food employee has taken to TikTok to share things customers do that workers “secretly hate” them for, prompting criticism from viewers who have their own gripes with fast-food restaurants.

The video, in which poster @rawcritix describes some of what they think are the most annoying habits of customers in fast food restaurants, has drawn over 39,000 views on the platform.

First, the poster addresses customers who do not have their payment ready when they pull up to the drive-thru window after being given their total at the menu speaker.

“You had all that time while you were waiting that you could’ve gotten the money, but no, you waited until you got to the window to begin the hunt for your money,” he says in the video. “In case it’s not general knowledge, the worker has a million things that they need to be doing right there, OK, and trust me, sitting there, waiting for you to find your money is definitely not one of them.”

Additional points raised by @rawcritix are customers who ask their young children what they would like to eat when placing their order at the counter, instead of coming ready with their order, as they usually do not have the capacity to order from the menu themselves. He also detests customers complaining about a food order after eating the majority of it and allowing children to run wild around a restaurant.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rawcritix via a comment on the video as other methods of communication could not be identified.

@rawcritix Do NOT be these people. #fastfoodworkers #fastfood #funfacts #lifetips #funny #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Andrewww

Some commenters had their own criticisms of fast-food restaurants and their employees to counter those shared by @rawcritix.

“Then get better speakers so we can hear the total better,” one viewer argued.

“Ye let me just drive round a corner whilst getting money out of my wallet perfectly reasonable,” another quipped.

“I am not skilled enough to get money out of my purse while driving around a corner sorry,” a further commenter stated.

The points raised did resonate with some viewers with previous fast food work experience, some of whom supplied their own gripes.

“PREACH BRO PREACH and when we’re tryna take their order but the kids screaming in the back seat,” one commenter wrote. “There’s sm stuff to b said.”

“Especially when I give the person their food and drinks and be like ‘cAn I geT A LARge Fry As Well’ like we already made your food should’ve thought,” another said.

“Thank you!I lose my mind every time!” a third added. “Or when they complain about the wait time to order then don’t know what they want to order! I can’t!”

*First Published: Feb 8, 2023, 9:27 am CST

