‘Nevermind, we sent that in error’: Customer receives faulty email announcing she won free Chipotle for a year

A Chipotle customer received an erroneous email informing her that she had won free Chipotle for life, but was later told the message was incorrectly sent to her. The customer shared the error to TikTok, where it has drawn over 248,000 views.

Posted by Shae Williams (@shae.b.a.e), the 17-second video shows a pair of emails from Chipotle. The first claims that she had won a year of free Chipotle, and the second informs her that she had won nothing, but would receive a free entrée for the mistake.

“Chipotle, I need y’all to BFFR [Be fucking for real],” Williams says in the video. “Why did I get this email saying that I won free Chipotle for a year, and then all of a sudden I get another email saying, ‘oh, no, that’s okay, nevermind, we sent that in error.”

The follow-up email correcting the error stated that it had been sent due to a service provider error.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment, and are giving you a free entrée to brighten your day,” the screenshot of the email reads. “Your free reward has been dropped into your Rewards wallet. Thanks for being part of our community.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email regarding the incident, as well as to Williams via a comment on the video as other methods of communication are unavailable.

Some viewers empathized with the poster’s excitement and disappointment at not having truly won a year’s worth of food from Chipotle.

“I would’ve cried,” one commenter wrote.

“I would sue for emotional damage because I would for sure be heartbroken,” a second joked.

“i would be so saddddd esp after they only gave u one free meal,” a further user commented.

Many commenters said they had received the same email, which may have been sent to all or most rewards members with Jan. 12 birthdays.

Others were trying to come up with ways for the poster to finagle her way into getting the year of free meals.

“Read the t.o.u [Terms of Use] on the first one,” one commenter wrote. “They should at least give you one free meal a month.”

“Reach out to the Better Business Bureau they will make sure they give it to u,” another user said.

“Keep that email and see if you can sue,” a third added.