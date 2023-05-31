‘Sweet home Alabama’: Women says her ex cheated on her with his cousin

A woman says that her ex cheated on her with his cousin in a viral video.

In a TikTok posted on May 18, Mikayla (@mikaylaoleksykk) says that she wasn’t worried about her ex’s close relationship with his cousin because “they were literally related.” In a follow up video, Mikayla says her ex cheated with his cousin.

In the follow up video, Mikayla says that her ex had an “absolutely beautiful” cousin that they hung out with “multiple times.” To this day, Mikayla says she is unsure if they were blood relatives, but that her ex did call the woman in question his “cousin.”

“I always got a little bit of a vibe,” Mikayla says about her ex and his cousin in her TikTok. “But I was like ‘there’s no fucking way. They’re cousins.'”

Mikayla says that she eventually found nude photos of her ex’s cousin on his phone.

“I was so dumbfounded,” Mikayla says. “I have not talked to him since.”

Commenters on Mikayla’s initial video were as baffled as she was.

“Girl what,” @prettylittlemessx commented.

“Jaw dropped,” @sammspamss wrote.

Some even said that Mikayla’s video was relatable.

“His ex’s name still came up a lot when we were together,” @catbabymomma commented. “Then I learned it’s because she was not only his ex, but his cousin as well.”

“They grew up as siblings but aren’t actually related,” @logan.osmond004 wrote. “But started dating not even 2 months after we broke up.”

Others made the inevitable joke that first cousins can marry in Alabama—though Mikayla clarified that she lives in Louisiana.

“Sweet home Alabama,” @vounterili wrote.