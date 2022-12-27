woman greenscreen TikTok over group chat message caption 'Not my manager firing us all like this' 'Hey y'all so everybody fired I'm not gonna beat around the bush with y'all. So if you're scheduled tonight or this week at all yeah we're done flop grille is no longer a thing. They deadass just told everybody like deadass swear to god and they blank for that.' (l) man in suit texting on phone in hands (c) woman greenscreen TikTok over group chat message caption 'Not my manager firing us all like this' 'Hey y'all so everybody fired I'm not gonna beat around the bush with y'all. So if you're scheduled tonight or this week at all yeah we're done flop grille is no longer a thing. They deadass just told everybody like deadass swear to god and they blank for that.' (r)

Natallia Boroda/Shutterstock @allysueloohoo/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Hey y’all so everybody fired’: Manager fires entire restaurant staff via group text message

'We're done. The restaurant as a whole is done.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

IRL

Posted on Dec 27, 2022

A restaurant worker and TikToker has gone viral after claiming they were informed that they, along with the rest of the staff, were fired over text message.

In a video with over 555,000 views, TikTok user Allison (@allysueloohoo) shows a screenshot of the message in question.

The text reads, “Hey y’all so everybody fired I’m not gonna beat around the bush with y’all. So if [you’re] scheduled tonight or this week at all yeah we’re done the restaurant as a whole is done [redacted] grille is no longer a thing.”

Allison claims in the text overlaying her video that this information came from a manager while clarifying in comments that the text message visible in the TikTok is from a fellow server.

“Disappointed but not surprised during Christmas too wtf,” she writes in the caption.

@allysueloohoo disappointed but not surprised during Christmas too wtf #HolidayOREOke #fired #unemployed ♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) – Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali

Daily Dot verified that Allison’s place of work closed earlier this week with announced plans to re-brand and open again in the new year. It is unclear if any of the recently-fired staff will be invited to this new endeavor.

Commenters on TikTok were sympathetic to Allison’s plight, with many users sharing their own stories of surprise firings.

“At least you got a heads up,” said one user. “i went in to open my store one day and there were chains on the door lmao.”

“Last month my restaurant let us fully open and serve people for 3 hours before kicking us all out for permanent closure,” claimed a second.

“We found out when it was in the news paper… the owners didn’t tell anyone,” alleged a third.

“I found out that the restaurant i worked at closed via an instagram post,” recalled a further TikToker. “i was supposed to work that day…”

“My boss just stopped scheduling us and one day i went to the mall and it was a different store,” stated an additional user.

Allison claimed in comments that the visible messages were the extent of the information she had about her firing at the time.

“Literally that text is all I got,” she explained in a comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allison via TikTok comment and her former place of employment via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 27, 2022, 8:22 am CST

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 