customer shows a small bag of Lay's potato chips they purchased, they open it to reveal a completely empty bag, save for a few crumbs

‘A dollar for premium air’: Customer buys bag of Lay’s potato chips—but it’s empty

'We really used to say it’s all air, they really said I’m bout to show y’all all air.'

Posted on Oct 25, 2022   Updated on Oct 25, 2022, 5:09 pm CDT

In a viral video posted Aug. 17, TikToker Jose Ayala (@jose_ayala) shared an emotional video of him opening a bag of Lay’s potato chips—only for it to be filled with air. The video has over 1.6 million views.

“I’m bout to have a fucking panic attack,” he says in the clip.

Ayala explains that he went to the store to grab some munchies and decided on a bag of Lay’s potato chips. After returning home, he began shaking the bag, which sounds empty save for a few chips.

“Do you hear that?” he asked, shaking the bag again. “I was in a rush.”

Once he opened the bag, he showed the camera and there was only a piece of a chip inside. The bag was just filled with air.

“I paid $1…I paid a fucking $1 for this,” he screams.

In the comments section, users made jokes and told him to contact Frito Lay.

“A dollar for premium air,” one user commented.

“Sis, call LAYS IMMEDIATELY and get LAYS 4 life,” another suggested.

“We really used to say it’s all air, they really said I’m bout to show y’all all air,” a third user joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ayala and Frito Lay via email.

*First Published: Oct 25, 2022, 5:08 pm CDT

