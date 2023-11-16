‘To be loved is to be seen’: Boyfriend surprises baker girlfriend with egg whites. She cries tears of joy

A baker captured her boyfriend gifting her Tupperwares of egg whites that he had separated from the yolks after she complained about the task of doing so.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Jenna (@jennaskates), who regularly posts content about baking, shows herself opening a surprise from her boyfriend. She says she expects it to be a treat they can enjoy together, but discovers that it is two containers of egg whites that her boyfriend assembled at his job in a kitchen. Jenna says that she had recently told him that her long nails make separating the egg whites from the yolks difficult.

“And this man took time to pre-separate the egg whites from the yolks for me,” Jenna wrote in her video’s overlay text. “He saw me! Never thought egg white would make me cry.”

In the video, Jenna is seen hugging and kissing her boyfriend, smiling through tears of happiness. She says he is her “biggest supporter.”

On Thursday, Jenna’s video had over 12 million views on TikTok.

One commenter on Jenna’s video said that her boyfriend’s kind gesture reminded them of the “orange peel theory,” or the idea that although an individual can peel their own orange, someone that loves them might do it for them as an act of care. The hashtag #OrangePeelTheory has over 12 million views on TikTok, and one viewer of Jenna’s video posted a TikTok saying that the video and others about the orange peel theory made her cry.

Jenna posted in another TikTok that commenters calling her boyfriend’s act of service an example of the orange peel theory really touched her.

“The orange theory hits hard for the little Korean girl in me,” Jenna wrote in her TikTok.

Other commenters on her viral video discussed the significance of her boyfriend’s egg whites gift as well.

“To be loved is to be seen,” a commenter wrote.

“HE LISTENED, not just heard. You weren’t ignored,” another said. “I’d be bawling….it’s so rare to be seen.”

“Thank u for reminding me this love exists,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna via TikTok comment.