‘People are so awful to fast-food workers these days’: Dunkin’ worker pays for customer’s drink in drive-thru since he was ‘nice’

Being nice has its perks. Not only does one create a better environment for the people around them, but sometimes, it can have financial benefits, as TikToker Jack (@jacklrogan) recently experienced.

In a video with over 590,000 views, Jack shares an incident inadvertently captured on-camera on a trip to Dunkin’ while recording his “daily snapchat vlog.” When he went to pick up his order, he was told that he was “so nice” and that the attendant refused to charge him for his order. “It’s on me,” she says.

“Stop it!” Jack exclaimed. “No, oh my god. Are you sure?”

“I’m positive,” the drive-thru attendant answered.

“Oh my god, you’re so sweet. I appreciate that so much,” Jack responded.

In the caption, Jack adds, “I was on a rotation two hours away and was just getting a coffee for the drive home after a long day…seriously the biggest thank you to this woman.”

In the comments section, users speculated as to how this might have happened, with many noting that Jack’s positive attitude was likely a welcome break from what the attendant had been dealing with that day.

“People are so awful to fast food workers these days,” noted a commenter. “I’m sure people like you are so refreshing for them.”

“Being nice goes such a long way!” added another. “This is so sweet, keep being you.”

“Everyone saying ‘how could she know he’s nice just from that’ clearly hasn’t worked good service,” shared a third.

Other users shared their similar experiences.

“At my dunkin we can’t charge cops so i don’t charge emt or doctors or nurses bc they do sm more than cops,” wrote a commenter.

“As a starbucks barista I give free drinks to anyone who is nice to me,” offered a second.

“I was a barista and there was truly nothing better than a nice customer,” recalled a further TikToker. “it pays to be nice.”

