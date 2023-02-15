Dunkin' worker speaking with caption 'and asked for a chocolate glazed donut and I was like we don't have any' (l) Dunkin' drive thru (c) Dunkin' worker speaking with caption 'you ruined her day'' (r)

‘The little girl in her back seat started bawling her eyes out’: Customer tells Dunkin’ employee she ‘ruined’ her daughter’s day because shop was out of chocolate-glazed donuts

'You get what you get & you don’t pitch a fit.'

Rude customers are a dime a dozen in the customer service world. 

One Dunkin’ employee can attest to this after a mother scolded her for being out of chocolate-glazed donuts. 

In a video posted on Feb. 11 with over 357,900 views, TikTok user Callie (@callliedrew) detailed a recent interaction with a customer. The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comment. 

“Some lady just came through the drive-thru and asked for a chocolate-glazed donut. I was like, ‘We don’t have any, but we have chocolate-glazed munchkins,’” Callie said. 

This answer wasn’t good enough for the mother—or her child. “The little girl in her back seat started bawling her eyes out. You know what this woman said to me?” Callie continued. 

“‘You hear that? You ruined her day,’” she told the woman indimidatingly. 

@callliedrew Or teach your child that you don’t always get what you want in life instead of making me feel guilty for something I can’t control. #rudecustomer ♬ original sound – 🥀Callie🖤

Callie was confused about how this was her fault. She did, however, have a recommendation for how to deal with it: “Or teach your child that you don’t always get what you want in life instead of making me feel guilty for something I can’t control. #rudecustomer,” she captioned the video. 

Hundreds of viewers agreed with the service worker. “And i would have answered ‘santas not real’ and walked away,” a viewer wrote.

“I would have said ‘i didn’t, the person who’s enjoying the last chocolate donut did,’” another added with a shrugging emoji. 

Like Callie, they believed that the mother was going to affect the girl’s attitude—and not the other way around. “The entitlement of people is unreal,” a user commented. “If THAT ruins her day, then she’s a very blessed kid!” added a second. 

“Karen’s raising Karen’s,” commented a third. 

Parents also commented more appropriate ways to handle kids not getting what they want. 

“Like how do people act like this? I go to tim Hortons often and I always tell me kids to pick a back up because sometimes they run out,” one mother shared. 

“My kid cried bc they were out of strawberry and the worker apologized and I was like ‘he’ll live,’” another added. 

A third commented: “No because my kid wanted a blue doughnut lmao and I said ,’ you either get a doughnut or you get nothing .’ Lol he settled on a strawberry sprinkle .”

These parents aren’t in the business of raising spoiled children. “Uh no, my child would be disappointed but we would get something else and say ‘you get what you get & you don’t pitch a fit,’” one mother shared.

Callie even received an apology on behalf of other parents. “As a parent. i am so sorry,” a user said. 

*First Published: Feb 15, 2023, 2:10 pm CST

