‘The POS strikes again’: Dunkin’ sticker machine prints ‘4,400-some odd stickers’

A viral TikTok shows a massive fail at Dunkin’ in which the store’s sticker machine prints over 4,000 order stickers.

TikTok user Augusta (@gray_goosta) posts a lot about her work at Dunkin’ and a recent mishap at work has users cracking up in the comments.

It’s one thing when workers are overwhelmed by incoming orders, but sometimes things go beyond their control. “Can’t make this up,” the caption reads on the viral video. In the clip, the sticker machine, which prints out Dunkin’ orders that workers then stick on the coffee cups, is printing what appears to be a never-ending trail of stickers. “4,400-some odd stickers,” a voice can be heard saying.

The camera then pans over to an employee who asks the customer, “All you wanted was four waters?” When the customer confirms the order, she says, “You can just have them.” The camera then zooms onto the computer screen where the order was inputted. The number of water cups reads, “4342,” which is clearly a massive error.

Since being uploaded to the social media platform, the video has garnered over 1.4 million views. Users in the comment section, especially those who had experience working at Dunkin’ or working with similar ordering systems, were quick to sympathize.

“This is arguably worse than the time I dropped $37.15 in change on the floor during morning rush,” one user said.

“The POS strikes again,” said another, referring to the “point of sale” system at Dunkin’ that prints the stickers.

“I’ve done this before eventually the machine ran out of paper and started pruning on a second machine,” said another, to which the TikToker responded saying, “I’ve lost my mind one of my kids did this.”

“The amount of times I did that. One time that happened and the system [crashed and] corporate came down,” admitted a further user.

A number of comments were helpful suggestions from ex-Dunkin’ workers on how to stop the never-ending trail of stickers from being printed. “Functions. Consolidation mode. Delete all the spare waters lol,” said one person, getting straight to the point. “You use the QTY and change the number instead of deleting it Don’s two that also if you have one sticker machine just turn it off and interrupt it,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Augusta via TikTok comment.