‘I would’ve gotten out the car and walked away’: Teen says she accidentally grabbed her instructor’s neck during driving lesson

Driving lessons can be particularly awkward: You’re sitting in a car with an instructor you don’t know, driving around for hours. But one teen’s driving lesson was made even more awkward when she accidentally grabbed her driving instructor’s neck.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, TikToker Riah (@faireeeeriah) says that she was driving in reverse during a driving lesson. But instead of grabbing the back of the passenger seat to look behind her, she accidentally grabbed her driving instructor’s neck.

“Sorry Mr Walter,” Riah wrote in the video’s caption.

On Wednesday, her video had almost 3 million views.

In a follow-up video, Riah gave more information on the situation: She takes driver’s ed through her school and sees her driving instructor frequently. Before a lesson, Riah says she had to “back out of the school parking lot first.”

“So I’m backing around a corner, and I put my hand here on accident,” Riah says in her follow-up video, demonstrating. “And I look back and I’m like, ‘Wait, this does not feel like a chair.'”

When she realized she was actually touching her instructor’s neck, she apologized. “He was so nice about it,” she says.

“I just felt so bad,” she continues. “And the fact that I had to like go on with the lesson. I couldn’t just like leave and go home.”

What’s worse: Riah says there was someone sitting in the backseat of the car and witnessing the awkward moment.

Commenters on her viral video thought the mishap was hilarious.

“I’m imagining how this went down and CACKLING,” @gtfoautumn commented.

“Visualizing this has me fighting for my life,” @le0mn1 wrote. “That is so hilariousssss.”

“I haven’t laughed out loud from a tik tok in while,” @macandcheeseandbacon commented. “Thank you.”

Others said they wouldn’t have been able to handle the embarrassment that Riah must have felt.

“I would’ve gotten out the car and walk away,” @cvmdelight.com commented.

“You’re strong for driving after that,” @nelli_nell_ wrote.

One commenter even said she had experienced a similar flub.

“Girl i smacked mine in the back of the head,” @jasmine.sevilla commented. “Idk which is worse.”