young woman taking driving exam

Estrada Anton/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘I would’ve gotten out the car and walked away’: Teen says she accidentally grabbed her instructor’s neck during driving lesson

'Sorry Mr Walter.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Jul 13, 2023   Updated on Jul 13, 2023, 11:24 am CDT

Driving lessons can be particularly awkward: You’re sitting in a car with an instructor you don’t know, driving around for hours. But one teen’s driving lesson was made even more awkward when she accidentally grabbed her driving instructor’s neck.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, TikToker Riah (@faireeeeriah) says that she was driving in reverse during a driving lesson. But instead of grabbing the back of the passenger seat to look behind her, she accidentally grabbed her driving instructor’s neck.

“Sorry Mr Walter,” Riah wrote in the video’s caption.

On Wednesday, her video had almost 3 million views.

@faireeeeriah sorry mr walter 🙏 #fyp ♬ HAVE SOME COMPASSION – Khloe Kardashian fan

In a follow-up video, Riah gave more information on the situation: She takes driver’s ed through her school and sees her driving instructor frequently. Before a lesson, Riah says she had to “back out of the school parking lot first.”

“So I’m backing around a corner, and I put my hand here on accident,” Riah says in her follow-up video, demonstrating. “And I look back and I’m like, ‘Wait, this does not feel like a chair.'”

When she realized she was actually touching her instructor’s neck, she apologized. “He was so nice about it,” she says.

“I just felt so bad,” she continues. “And the fact that I had to like go on with the lesson. I couldn’t just like leave and go home.”

What’s worse: Riah says there was someone sitting in the backseat of the car and witnessing the awkward moment.

Commenters on her viral video thought the mishap was hilarious.

“I’m imagining how this went down and CACKLING,” @gtfoautumn commented.

“Visualizing this has me fighting for my life,” @le0mn1 wrote. “That is so hilariousssss.”

“I haven’t laughed out loud from a tik tok in while,” @macandcheeseandbacon commented. “Thank you.”

Others said they wouldn’t have been able to handle the embarrassment that Riah must have felt.

“I would’ve gotten out the car and walk away,” @cvmdelight.com commented.

“You’re strong for driving after that,” @nelli_nell_ wrote.

One commenter even said she had experienced a similar flub.

“Girl i smacked mine in the back of the head,” @jasmine.sevilla commented. “Idk which is worse.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 13, 2023, 11:23 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 