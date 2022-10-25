Dot Rising: Your solar eclipse horoscope, as told by ‘Midnights’

Welcome to Dot Rising, a hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online.

On Oct. 25, a new moon solar eclipse will take place in the emotionally penetrative sign of Scorpio. As a Scorpio rising herself, there’s no one better than Taylor Swift to set the soundtrack. Read on for the Midnights track that syncs up with what will be illuminated for you during this moody yet magical lunar event.

Note: We recommend reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.” As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead.

Need help finding yours? We got you.

These horoscopes are meant to add fun and color to your month. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

SCORPIO: “Mastermind”

Mastermind is one of the most vulnerable songs on Midnights, and with the solar eclipse happening in your (and Taylor’s) 1st House of self, its raw honesty and acceptance are right on theme. Many have painted Taylor as a master manipulator throughout her career, and she finally owns up to it in this song, confessing to scheming her way through life due to never feeling good enough on her own.

This sounds familiar, doesn’t it, Scorpio? You’ve been working frantically to ensure acceptance from those around you for too long. Put down the dominoes for your own sake. No amount of policing your personality, body, or feelings will bring the genuine love that comes with being yourself.

SAGITTARIUS: “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

This week’s solar eclipse moves through the depths of your watery 12th House, stirring up dark, murky energy through which one can risk losing sight of themselves. It’s time to reclaim your strength. If you’ve forsaken your own power lately and need a lifeline, let this heart-stopping anthem be the solar flare that guides you home.

Despite its seemingly grim premise, the track’s lyrical confessions crescendo into an empowering reminder that it’s been you and you alone who’s overcome life’s challenges. You’ve made it through every heartbreak, every panic attack, and every lonely midnight. Remember this. No matter what challenges may lay on the horizon, you can face them.

CAPRICORN: ”Bejeweled”

If your life’s been lacking sparkle lately, the solar eclipse in your 11th House of friendships and community is here to help you get it back. You’ve been working hard as always, but that laser focus may have distracted you from the monotonous patterns you’ve fallen into. It’s time to shake things up and shimmer.

Put yourself first in the coming weeks. If that means donning your best sequined dress, going out with your besties, and letting your undeniable radiance light up the room, then get to it. A diamond’s gotta shine.

AQUARIUS: “Midnight Rain”

Your 10th House of career will be highlighted during this solar eclipse, Aquarius, making it a good time to evaluate your work-life balance. You’ve been shining in your profession lately, but how has the rest of your world been affected? Is your mental health, family life, or relationships being sacrificed for professional validation or, in Taylor’s case, the chase for fame?

If the balance has been thrown off, now is the time to own it and make changes. You don’t have to wait for lonely midnights to realize what you’ve given up for your job. Take the time now to prioritize what’s truly important to you.

PISCES: “Paris”

Tuesday’s solar eclipse sparks new beginnings in your 9th House of travel and higher learning, so you just may feel like going to Paris. As Taylor so sweetly describes in this track, you don’t need a passport stamp to feel like you’ve teleported somewhere else.

Making vision boards, planting seeds for travel plans, or even drawing maps on the ceiling can transport you to an imaginative place of your own. No matter where you are in the world, pop that champagne and get dreaming.

ARIES: “Labyrinth”

Taylor strikes a vein of raw vulnerability in Labyrinth, just in time for the solar eclipse to illuminate your shadowy 8th House. This house is where we acknowledge our most intimate relationships and our deepest fears. Let these lyrics hold a lantern up to your anxieties around intimacy and remind you that you’re not alone.

It’s understandable to feel terrified about opening yourself up to love again. Trusting others will always be a risk—but one worth taking if you want to truly feel seen. If you notice your own plane turning around in the coming weeks, let go of the need to control its course. Just fly.

TAURUS: “Lavender Haze”

Taylor describes “Lavender Haze” as the “all-encompassing love glow” felt within healthy relationships worth protecting. As the solar eclipse sets sparks flying in your 7th House of partnerships, tap in and evaluate what makes you feel safe in relationships.

What helps you feel seen by those you love? What do you need to be fully held and nurtured? Tune out the noise and ask for what you want. Your peace is worth the work.

GEMINI: “Dear Reader”

You’ve been moving fast, Gemini, and with the arrival of Tuesday’s solar eclipse, your 6th House of health will be emphasized. Use this energy as an important reminder to slow down for your own wellbeing. Like Taylor rawly admits in Dear Reader, there’s no better gift you can give yourself than being honest about where you’re at mentally.

When it comes to your busy schedule, bend when you can, but snap if you have to. Running on fumes can only last so long. Would you rather collect yourself now or fall apart later?

CANCER: “Snow on the Beach”

Snow on the Beach is “the song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Taylor explained on Instagram. It’s a “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

Buckle up, Cancer, because your moment is on the horizon. The solar eclipse lights up your 5th House of romance, setting the scene for a month of magic moments that may come as a surprise. Weird and beautiful all at once.

LEO: “Sweet Nothing”

As the solar eclipse sets off a warm glow in your 4th House of home and comfort, no other song than Sweet Nothing is more fitting for you right now, Leo. Soak in life’s simple pleasures with your most cherished. Morning coffee, humming in the kitchen, coming home to each other at night—hold these small moments of intimacy close. Stay soft and open enough to enjoy them for all they’re worth.

VIRGO: “Question…?”

Tuesday’s solar eclipse occurs in your 3rd House of communication, laying the groundwork for intimate conversation and piercing analysis within your closest relationships. Allow your passion for learning to bring you closer to the one you love. Ask the silly questions and the hard ones, too. Shared secrets, from dinner jokes to pillow talk, will be held sacred.

LIBRA: “Karma”

Your 2nd House of self-worth and possessions will be illuminated by this week’s solar eclipse, making it an ideal time to take stock of everything good in your life, Libra. It’s empowering, as Taylor knows, to realize that the loving, blissful environment you’ve cultivated is a culmination of everything you’ve fought through to make it here.

The brutal battles you’ve overcome are what freed up space for everything present right now. Karma always comes back around, and right now, it’s sweet like honey.