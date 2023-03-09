Dot Rising: Saturn in Pisces horoscopes, as told by ‘Succession’

After three long years, authoritative, boardroom-boss Saturn has finally entered Pisces. And after a brief hiatus, HBO’s Succession, at last, returns for its final season on March 26. What better way to celebrate than with an astrological mash-up?

From daddy issues to dreams and deal-breaking boundaries, read on for Waystar Royco-approved insight on what this momentous transit means for you.

Note: We recommend reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.” As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead.

Need help finding yours? We got you.

These horoscopes are meant to add fun to your astrological insights. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

PISCES

To quote Kendall Roy: “Happy birthday, you old geezer.” Your season welcomes an about-face shift as Saturn marches in step with your Ascendant, demanding maturity, strong boundaries, and an unrelenting commitment to loving yourself. Now’s the time to work on you—whether that’s looking inward or sweating toxicity out with a personal trainer á la Roman. This transit is a major level-up if you’re prepared to work for it. Act accordingly.

ARIES

A 12th House Saturn transit ushers in a shadowy time of dressing your wounds. Often called the house of self-undoing, the 12th House can stir up long-held feelings of fear, guilt, and anxiety. Investigate whether you’re being controlled by these emotions. How many of your choices are made out of obligation? Are your actions governed by pleasing others? No matter how far you dive into the emotional depths of this transit, remember that you can cope. With persistence and accountability, you will emerge from this tender period with a renewed sense of self and strength.

TAURUS

You’re no stranger to dreaming big, and Saturn’s transit through your 11th House signals a sharp focus toward your ideal future. Now is when your loftiest plans can form a foundation rooted in reality. With practical plans and a commitment to collaboration, you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Success will require you to face the reality of where you’ve come from, what you’ve done, and how you can improve moving forward. Don’t get discouraged by roadblocks. Any challenges Saturn throws your way will only strengthen your end results.

GEMINI

Career changes are coming, baby. Are you ready to rise to the challenge? Saturn transiting your 10th House of careers asks you to channel your inner Gerri and Shiv, setting clearly defined professional goals to build momentum and sharpen your talents. If your job has felt stagnant or unfulfilling, this may be the right time to move toward something new. Your route to success will be the one that feels right and serves your genuine interests.

CANCER

Saturn transiting your Ninth House lays the foundation for getting serious about what you believe. This is where your lived experiences meet your philosophical frameworks—an area of your chart that demands awareness of whether you practice what you preach. Ask yourself: Do my worldviews contradict my actions? Is there a higher power I’ve been looking for as a guiding force? Use this time of faith and focused study to draw conclusions about what you know is true. Dig deep while still taking on a bird’s-eye view. The fruits of your discoveries will lay the groundwork for broader success to come.

LEO

Breathe a sigh of relief, Leo. Saturn has ended its opposition to your life force, ushering in long-awaited relief after three years of restrictions. As it transits your dark Eighth House of intimacy and shared resources, you’re asked to evaluate your deepest commitments. From financial statements to romance, the theme is balance. Are you giving what you’re getting back in life and love? Are power struggles interfering with true human connection? Be strategic about managing your own resources. Self-development will come through sharing how you feel, maintaining solid boundaries, and pouring into your own cup before filling someone else’s.

VIRGO

With Saturn transiting your Seventh House of relationships, interpersonal dynamics become serious business. Dysfunction will come to a head in particularly tense bonds, so it will be up to you to determine the worth of their longevity. It’s time to make conscious choices about where your time and energy are going, setting clear expectations to preserve the integrity of your own relationships. Just be sure your boundaries don’t lead to reckless wall-building. The goal is safer, healthier connections—not self-imposed solitude.

LIBRA

The assignment is avoiding burnout. The methodology is boundaries. You’re a natural giver, and with Saturn transiting your Sixth House of Service, there will be no shortage of new work coming your way. From job restructuring to building healthier daily routines, the key is to prioritize what gives you life. Taking on too much will dull you down to an overworked drone. Set intentions to keep your spark alive.

SCORPIO

Saturn is finally leaving the hermit-inducing depths of your Fourth House, Scorpio—it’s time to go nut-nut. A much-needed era of levity is on its way as your Fifth House of romance and creativity is activated, ushering in a renewed sense of lightness after a tough three-year transit. With Pisces ruling rose-colored illusions, however, just make sure you’re not looking for love in all the wrong places. Now’s the time to consciously direct your energy toward healthy, mutually-fulfilling connections. Keep your head on your shoulders, even when you’re being swept off your feet.

SAGITTARIUS

The presence of Saturn in your ancestral Fourth House has the tendency to stir up familial wounds—arguably the central theme of Succession. Whether you’re physically returning home or simply working through childhood scars, deep reflection will be required. Ask yourself: Do I feel free to be vulnerable with those I call family? Do I absorb guilt, shame, or responsibility for the dysfunction around me? How safe do I feel expressing my true feelings? Get serious about healing and letting go. Set your focus on inner reliance instead of toxic dependency. Your well-being hangs in the balance.

CAPRICORN

Saturn transiting your Third House of communication ushers in a time of solidifying your voice. Direct your energy toward refining your thinking, clearing out cobwebs, and clearly communicating what you feel. You already innately understand that life is a constant learning experience—channel that inner authority with you when you interact with others. If there are long-held mental blocks preventing you from true self-expression, it’s time to address their root and clean house.

AQUARIUS

Saturn transiting your Second House of finances and self-worth is some major Logan Roy energy (in a good way). This transit challenges you to get realistically grounded in your own worth. Your outlook on life and money should be viewed through a lens of autonomy and self-reliance—even if that means delayed gratification as you get your ducks in order. Use this time to reassess your principles. What qualities do you love about yourself? What is truly valuable to you? What is worth investing in? Don’t be afraid to budget. The responsible steps you take now will be met with success in the long run.