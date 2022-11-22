‘They said no because they’ve compensated me in the past’: Customer claims DoorDash refused to refund her for order she did not receive

In a viral video, a TikToker known as @halesbugs2 calls out DoorDash for not giving her a refund or any credit after the delivery driver dropped her food off at the wrong house. She claims that the problem is a fault in their business model.

“Apparently if they have to give you multiple refunds, they will just stop giving you refunds,” she says in the clip.

The creator explains that months ago, she received compensation from DoorDash of $1. Additionally, one month ago, she says her DoorDash order was one item short, so the company gave her a credit.

This time, @halesbugs2 says that when the delivery driver took the confirmation photo, the address of the house was shown and it is not her location. She asked for a refund or to have the order redone.

“They said no because they’ve compensated me in the past so I am no longer entitled to extra compensation,” she claims. “I’m just trying to figure out the business model around ‘if we don’t give you the things you paid for enough times, we just don’t have to give you a refund for the things you don’t have.’ Is that legal?”

According to DoorDash’s terms of service, “DoorDash has no obligation to provide refunds or credits, but may grant them, in each case in DoorDash’s sole discretion.”

In the comments section, users provided advice and shared similar stories.

“Dispute it with your credit card company or bank,” one user suggested.

“I’m so mad and this didn’t even happen to me,” another said.

“New fear unlocked. I use DD and have missing items so often but haven’t had an issue getting a refund yet…,” a third user shared.

In a recently added comment, the creator updated her followers on the situation.

“I finally talked to someone on the phone who saw the picture and sent it to a special team,” she said. “I got an email with a credit (not a refund) the next day.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @halebugs2 via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.