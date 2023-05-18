‘When you live in a remote village in Alaska’: DoorDash customer gets McDonald’s delivery flown to them

If you thought waiting an hour for food delivery was tough, think again.

People who live in at least one remote village in Alaska get their food flown in by plane. This could take days to arrive.

TikToker @alaska_life_ documented what this unorthodox process is like in a video. The Daily Dot reached out to the user via TikTok comment.

“When you live in a remote village in Alaska with no fast food restaurants so you gotta DoorDash from the big city and have it flown to you,” the text overlay read.

While most people order a few things from McDonald’s, the TikToker supersized their order in order to justify the long journey. This included two frozen Coca-Cola drinks, two frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry drinks, five French fries, three 20-piece McNuggets, and six Big Macs.

In the instructions, they told the driver to hand the food over to the people at the counter at the airport.

According to the New York Times, food delivery orders get loaded onto small planes from carriers like Alaska Air Transit. They transport everything from diapers to produce to mail for people who live in remote locations in Alaska. They now also deliver Uber Eats and DoorDash orders as a way for people to enjoy a taste of the big city.

It sounds counterproductive, but the food is kept fresh by being kept cold. The New York Times reported that DoorDash orders are boxed and refrigerated when they arrive at the airline. The customer then drives to the airport to pick up the order. From there, they can eat it cold or microwave it.

Seeing how intense the process is led to many responses in the video’s comments.

“That’s hilarious I love it,” one wrote with a laughing emoji. “Haha I’ve been there a bunch,” another wrote.

Viewers had a lot of questions. “Are those frozen drinks still gonna be frozen? lmao,” asked one user.

Another wondered what would happen if McDonald’s messed up your order. It wouldn’t be easy for them to ship over a corrected order.

The TikToker shared some insight into what they do to prevent mixups.

“I always [check] order before I let them bag it up when it’s going to the airport. This one had freezes, and they were filled in some & made take some out,” they wrote.

Although the food should stay fresh by being refrigerated, one person was grossed out at the thought of receiving cold food.

“That’s gonna be very cold by the time that person gets it. Cold fries are nasty,” this person wrote.

Another saw the whole thing as a waste of time and money. “You choose to do this, it’s not a necessity. Just a waste of money. I wish I had disposable income like this lmao,” they wrote.