A woman who decided to start working for DoorDash to make extra money says that on her first trip out, she was issued a parking ticket.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Maysun Valles (@maysunmilk) says she got a ticket while delivering DoorDash orders.

“This is what I get for trying to grind and trying to have a little side hustle,” Valles says in her TikTok. “Got off my full-time job like, ‘Let me make a little extra money.’ And I made negative money today.”

On Tuesday, Valles’ video had over 4 million views.

DoorDash does not reimburse drivers for any ticket fees they incur while delivering for the app, according to its website. The company holds its drivers to an independent contractor agreement, which instructs drivers to “determine how to deliver using the DoorDash platform which includes where to park to pick up or deliver and the route you will take.”

Valles says that she is considering instead trying to make money on TikTok live—akin to NPC streamers like @PinkyDollReal—by repeating phrases like “ice cream so good” when she is sent tokens by people watching her live streams.

As the Daily Dot’s Gavia Baker-Whitelaw previously reported, NPC streamers exhibit “a surreal combination of sexiness and smooth videogame character body language” with “the appeal of a serene, pre-programmed avatar with no real autonomy” when going live on TikTok and other applications.

And Valles wasn’t joking about making money via TikTok live in the style of an NPC streamer: In a recent stream, Valles repeated phrases based on which emoji tokens she received from viewers.

Viewers who had seen her original video about getting a ticket while delivering food posted screen recordings from her live.

“Thank you for the glizzy!” Valles is heard saying in her live before making a slurping noise. “Thank you for sending a first gift! Thank you for liking and sharing guys!”

Update 2:12pm CT, July 18: In an email to the Daily Dot, Valles said that she made more than enough money streaming to cover the cost of her parking ticket. At her peak, she had approximately 25,000 people watching her live stream.

Concerning the ticket itself, she said that she “put on my hazards, double parked, and ran inside the restaurant” to get the food, but when she returned after a few minutes, she had already received a ticket.

“It was completely my fault, I know, but still upsetting,” Valles told the Daily Dot. “It completely wiped out the little bit of money I had made doordashing that day. I actually lost money.”

Valles said that she has delivered for DoorDash before but had decided it wasn’t worth the money after having to pay for her own gas and being taxed on her earnings.

“I decided to give it a try again to see if it was worth it but decided once again it wasn’t,” Valles told the Daily Dot. “Maybe if you’re doing it full time, but not as a side huddle in my opinion.”

She will, however, continue streaming on TikTok for money.