‘I’d tell my co-workers I was meal prepping and taking it home’: DoorDash driver accidentally gives customer Chipotle catering order at work

A Chipotle customer says their DoorDash driver accidentally delivered a catering order from the Mexican fast-food chain—and that they were able to keep it.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Emily (@emhatty14) says that she purchased a burrito bowl for herself while she was at work. Her DoorDash driver, however, apparently messed up Emily’s request and delivered the bulk order—which contained “15 burritos” instead. As of Monday morning, Emily’s video had 23,800 views.

“She [was] carrying a huge catering box full of burritos and chips and [guacamole],” Emily says. “And DoorDash just said that I could keep it. This is the best day of my life.”

In a follow-up video, Emily claims that she tried to contact the DoorDash driver after they mistakenly delivered the wrong order, but couldn’t easily track them down. She also notes that DoorDash support offered to reorder her original burrito bowl—in addition to letting her keep the bulk order.

“The guy from DoorDash was just like, ‘Thanks for your honesty and hopefully we can get this situated for you. As for the box, you can keep it,’” she recalls.

Emily said that she gave her co-workers the rest of the food, a move which drew praise from several viewers.

“Everyone at work loves you,” read the top-liked comment on Emily’s initial video.

“Free lunch ALWAYS makes the day better,” said another viewer.

Other commenters, however, said that they wouldn’t have been as nice as Emily. Many wrote that they’d take all the food for themselves and eat it throughout the week rather than share it with others.

“I’d tell my coworkers I was meal-prepping and taking it home,” one user wrote. “I absolutely would not share.”

“I’d take it home. Be fed for about two weeks,” commented another viewer.

“The wayyyy I wouldn’t share,” a further user added.

