‘For you to really be trying to risk somebody’s livelihood so that your broke a** can get a free meal is sick’: DoorDash driver says she caught ‘high-risk customer’ trying to scam her

A DoorDash driver says that a customer named “Brittany” tried to scam her by claiming she didn’t deliver her order in Black Lake, Ohio.

In the two-part storytime posted by Nybby (@nayah.love) on Feb. 11, she explains that she was completing a delivery for a “high-risk customer,” who previously claimed that they didn’t receive their order too many times.

“[DoorDash] makes it so that whenever you do get something delivered, you have to sign for it. I’m up the street from delivering Brittany’s order, and she messages me and just says leave it on the porch,” she says in the clip. “That’s when I knew. Cause this is considered a ‘hand to me’ order.”

Nybby says she messaged back and explained to the customer that she has to come outside and sign for the order. She says that a woman came to the door and said that she was not Brittany, as written on the order, but that her friend probably sent her the food.

She says that “five minutes later,” Brittany messaged her, “Where you at?” and alleged she was standing at the door.

Nybby says she explained to the customer that the order was already delivered, noting she already notified support about the issue.

“As soon as I did the delivery, I called support. I’m not new to this, I’m true to this. They’re already aware that she’s a high-risk customer,” she says. “I just let her know that I had already contacted support and documented everything.”

She continues that the customer stopped messaging her after she told her to contact support with any further concerns about the order.

“A lot of people don’t know how that affects drivers, so I took it upon myself to message her further. I told her that when you report that you didn’t get your order, that does not affect the restaurant. It affects the driver,” Nybby says. “I DoorDash full time. It pays my bills. So when y’all report things like that, it’s putting our job at risk.”

In the comments, other Dashers shared their experiences with scammy customers.

“Yeah it affects US as drivers!! Someone did this to me and tried to get me deactivated while they were at it. But DoorDash saw right through it,” one user wrote.

“It’s sad that they do that i got kicked off the app for like 2 weeks cause someone lied on me. I was PISSED,” another said.

However, some customers pushed back that it “goes both ways.”

“What about the drivers who steal food? I actually had that happen to me,” a commenter said.

“The photo in front of my door is proof when they don’t send me photo and don’t get my food. happened a few times I think it goes both ways,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nybby via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.