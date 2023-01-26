‘That man went all the way out of his way and not even one dollar’: Customer praises Domino’s worker for going out of his way to bring new pizza after they dropped first one, sparking debate

A TikTok video of a Domino’s Pizza worker bringing a customer a new pizza because he dropped the first one has sparked a debate among viewers.

The customer’s wife, Elaine (@elainesophiathemom), posted the video on Jan. 23. As of Jan. 26, the video received over 210,000 views.

The video is Ring security camera footage from the couple’s porch. In it, the Domino’s worker is seen waiting at the couple’s front door with a pizza.

“My husband fumbled his pizza trying to get back to the game,” the video’s on-screen text says. “The delivery driver saw & brought him a new pizza.”

When Elaine’s husband opens the door, the Domino’s worker explains that he saw him drop a pizza on the ground when he delivered their order earlier. So, the worker returned to Domino’s, made another pizza, and brought the new one back to the couple.

“Oh, OK, I appreciate it. Thank you,” the customer says, taking the pizza. Then, he turns and walks back into his house as the worker reassures him that it is “no problem.”

In the comments section, viewers applauded the worker for his kind act.

“That pizza delivery man is definitely kind hearted caring person. He didn’t have to do that,” one viewer commented.

“Delivery man is a real one,” another wrote.

Others, however, said he was just doing his job. Many mentioned that the driver was following the Domino’s Delivery Insurance program, which guarantees customer satisfaction on delivery orders.

“If you’re not completely satisfied with your Domino’s delivery experience for whatever reason, Domino’s will make it right,” the Domino’s website says.

“That’s that dominoes insurance,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another wrote, “Dominos insures pizza lol how do people not know this ? He wasn’t being nice he was doing his job.”

