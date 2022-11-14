A Domino’s driver went viral on TikTok after posting a video of himself complaining about two “gigantic” dogs in the front yard of a customer’s house.

In the video, user @rubberduck2500 sits in his car in front of a customer’s house, refusing to leave because of the “two gigantic dogs” in the front yard. “So, I would appreciate it if I go for a delivery and there’s not two gigantic fucking dogs chilling outside,” he says. According to the TikToker, the dogs were “jumping around” and “got slobber on his mirror” while their owner refused to answer the phone.

The video amassed 1.2 million views after it was posted on Nov. 12. Many viewers defended @rubberduck2500’s decision to remain in the car because of the two dogs outside.

“Good job not risking it bro, dont listen to these dog warriors you can never predict them or judge them by the way they look,” one viewer commented.

“You can never trust how a dog will react,” a second agreed. “I love to think I know my pit and what he won’t do. But I can’t read his mind. Better to be safe than sorry.”

“Everyone talking about how the dogs look innocent: it doesn’t matter. what if he was highly allergic? what if they jumped and made him drop the food?” a third suggested.

Others bashed the TikToker for being afraid of two “friendly-looking dogs.”

“Imagine being afraid of two labs tho lmaoooooooo,” one viewer wrote.

“Dude they look so nice,” a second commented.

“But they r so cute and friendly,” a third stated.

“The lil tail wag sent chills down my spine. vicious labs,” a fourth joked.

@rubberduck2500 uploaded two follow-up videos of the incident. The first video shows one of the dogs pawing at the car window. The creator begs the dog to “go away,” which the dog does.

In the next video, the same dog is back on its hind legs scratching at the window. “Are you kidding me? Get off my car! Get out of here,” the TikToker says. The dog walks away but leaves slobber behind on one of the side mirrors. The camera then shifts over to the other side of the car, where the dog is attempting to get inside. Then, both dogs jump at the original window, scratching it. It is clear that @rubberduck2500 is afraid, asking the dogs to “back up, please.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @rubberduck2500 via TikTok comment.