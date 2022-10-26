‘Bro forgot that dominos was right next to him’: Domino’s worker delivers order right across the street

A Domino’s Pizza worker shows himself delivering an order to an apartment complex just a few yards from the restaurant in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by Domino’s á Íslandi (@dominoes_iceland), the wildly popular Domino’s Iceland account, on Oct. 19, the worker lip-syncs to audio from Lil Yachty’s “Poland” as he carries a pizza across the parking lot to a nearby residence.

The video has reached over 2.8 million views as of Oct. 25, with commenters poking fun at the customer for placing a delivery from the nearby restaurant.

“The guy that ordered it should have taken the walk,” one user said.

“Bro forgot that dominos was right next to him,” another wrote.

Other users said that their local Domino’s refuses to deliver to homes within walking distance, applauding the Icelandic Domino’s “customer service.”

“I live in the street behind the dominos and they said they not gonna deliver. I get it, but customer service,” a commenter wrote.

“I’ve done this. They were one parking lot over. no one want to walk and carry pizza across a street,” another added.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson from Domino’s á Íslandi explained that Domino’s employees are the ones featured in their viral clips. “TikTok has been a big part of our marketing strategy last couple of years and really helped us connect with the younger audience. We only use our employees,” they wrote.