‘You’re not going to jail. You’re going to prison’: Woman sings that her ex physically assaulted her, dragged her across the highway

A woman sings a song with lyrics stating, “You’re not going to jail, you’re going to prison” in a viral video, revealing that she has been a victim of domestic violence.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, singer Baby Kye (@missbabykye) sings, “You’re not going to jail, you’re going to prison.” Her video overlay text states, “Y’all this man just put his hands on me,” and she included the hashtag #DVAwareness in her video’s caption.

Baby Kye commented on her video, which on Tuesday had over 2 million views, saying that she was now safe and had a court date scheduled for July 26.

In a follow-up video, Baby Kye explains that she and a man she had been seeing were arguing while on a drive and that she had never “put [her] hands on him.” When he threatened to hit her, Baby Kye says she pulled the car over and told him to “get out.” The singer says that’s when the man began punching her.

Baby Kye says she got out of the car, which was pulled over on the side of the highway, and began running from him.

“He chased me down the highway, he pushed me down to the ground, he put me in a headlock, then he slammed my head backwards onto the concrete,” Baby Kye says in her TikTok. “And then he grabbed me and just started dragging me around.”

She then shows viewers the bandages she has over wounds on her knees and elbow. Her TikTok also includes footage of the man chasing her on the highway. In it, Baby Kye is heard saying “get away from me” and calling 911.

Baby Kye has also posted screenshots of messages the man allegedly sent her saying that her wounds from the incident were self-inflicted, plus a video showing the man’s Instagram handle.

In response to a commenter’s advice that she not resume her relationship with her ex, Baby Kye says she will not be getting back together with the man or having any further relationship with him.

“You be in so much shock that you can’t really feel the pain until afterwards,” Baby Kye says of the assault. “But you feel the impact.”