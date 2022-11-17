‘As of now, I’m still on the schedule’: Dollar General worker checks in after ‘exposing’ store, pleading for help

A Dollar General employee who recently went viral on TikTok for revealing how impossible the working conditions at his location had become is giving viewers an update on the situation.

Travis Bennett made waves earlier in the month with his video discussing how overwhelmed the remaining, understaffed workers at his store have been, showing an astounding number of unpacked boxes littered throughout the aisles—something he said is common at Dollar Generals across the country.

His candor left viewers frustrated on his behalf, particularly as he is far from the first Dollar General employee to express these same concerns about the company, suggesting larger corporate failures are at play.

People were also worried the company might retaliate and fire Bennett for “exposing” it, despite him making it clear he just wanted things to change.

But a few days after his viral video, the TikToker expressed optimism about the attention his plea had gained online.

“As of now, I’m still on the schedule,” he said, thanking viewers for sharing their own stories of problems with Dollar General. “You make me feel like I’ve been doing the right thing. You give me more support than I have ever received in my life.”

Bennett admitted that local management wasn’t happy with his video but said corporate hadn’t reached out to admonish him or discuss things further. While he didn’t seem confident that his position at the company was secure if he continued to speak out, he also acknowledged that it wasn’t in his nature to be “part of a problem and not a solution.”

“I can’t just be the status quo. It won’t work for me,” he said.

“I really want to take this time to say that I don’t think this happened because of any individual,” Bennett added. “Like I said, I think there is something logistically wrong with the company, and things need to change. Because their expectations are out of whack, they overwork people, and there’s just not enough time in the day to do the things that they need. So the answer to that is change it, or hire more people.”

Once again, viewers expressed their gratitude for his calling out Dollar General.

“As a DG employee I really appreciate your call for help video,” @ultimategoober wrote. “Our store is slowly getting to the same state and it helps to know its not just ours.”

“[You’re] doing the right thing because DG has gotten by with this BS for way too long!” @bethany.justine reassured him, while @cheezusjess acknowledged that “it takes much courage and character to stand up against the powers that be.”

“I’m a store manager for DG and I understand everything [you’re] saying they need to figure something out for all of the stores it is so overwhelming,” another viewer added.

Bennett promised to keep people updated on conversations with Dollar General, although he has not shared another video update just yet. Still, he seems confident in the decisions he has made, wherever that lands him with the company.

“I am so thankful to have this experience, because even though it started off as a negative one, no matter, I’m going to be a better person because of this,” he said. “And hopefully a lot of you guys will be, too.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bennett via TikTok comment.