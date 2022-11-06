‘It’s hard going from seeing people on the best days of their lives to the worst, most vulnerable days’: Woman shares struggle with being a nurse after having worked at Disney World

A viral TikTok video posted by joint account @thatnursingcouple, Thomas/Britt has sparked a viral debate about career choices on the popular social media platform.

There have been a number of heavily criticized posts from nurses that have been uploaded and shared on TikTok by other users. Folks have accused nurses of attempting to make the deaths of patients about themselves and that healthcare workers are attempting to cash in on “depression views.” However, the video posted by Britt has been met with sympathy from some users who ruminated on the emotional toll it must take from making such drastic vocational changes.

The TikToker writes in a text overlay on the post as she sips from a bottle of water: “Me thinking about how I used to work at Disney World and get paid to blow bubbles as guests walked into the park VS getting screamed at by patients for saving their lives.”

Some TikTokers suggested that Britt apply to “Be a Disney nurse” but the healthcare worker replied that it wasn’t so simple as they are highly sought after positions.

“That was my goal and why I went back to nursing school! I was always talking to the Disney RN’s. Unfortunately no one leaves,” the TikToker replied. “So hard to get a job.”

Others said that they followed similar career trajectories, only to ultimately end up back working for The Mouse.

“Worked at Disney. Did nursing for three years. Went back to an office job at Disney,” a user shared.

And then there were those who said that they would much rather be at Disney blowing bubbles at guests and being paid to help facilitate a happy atmosphere for everyone. Some said that they understood where Britt was coming from when it comes to thankless patients castigating nurses who are only trying to help keep them healthy.

“People made me hate people,” a user wrote.

“I have ALWAYS said that the bubble person has THE BEST JOB EVER,” another wrote. “Thank you for proving my point!”

“Its hard going from seeing people on the best days of their lives to the worst, most vunerable days of their lives,” a viewer said. “Must be a bit of a shock.”

“I never expected a thank you from patients but I thought people came to hospital because they wanted to be helped,” another said.

Some TikTokers expressed that they’d happily take a pay cut if it meant enjoying their day-to-day job more, while others stated that they didn’t enjoy their time being employed at the most magical place on earth.

“Does Disney pay well bc honestly…I’ll take happiness with a pay cut at this point,” a user commented.

“Idk, when I worked at Disney I got screamed at daily Those annual passholders, man… the entitlement,” another said.

During the pandemic, nurses who performed synchronized dance routines and posted them to TikTok were the target of online ire, with many folks stating that they shouldn’t be complaining about their jobs if they were spending their time at work putting together viral clips.

At the time of publishing, there are currently four open nurse positions at the Walt Disney company, two in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and two in Anaheim, California.

While Britt stated that she earned $14 an hour in the comments section of her TikTok post, Indeed indicates that the average hourly pay of an Experiences and Products Greeter at the park is $12.43/hr.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatnursingcouple via TikTok comment and to the Walt Disney Company via email for further information.