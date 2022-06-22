‘Worst job ever’: TikToker details all the ‘disgusting’ things she had to deal with at Dunkin’

A TikToker gave a tour of a Dunkin’ store she allegedly worked at in Massachusetts, showcasing all the “disgusting things [she] had to deal with while working” there.

In the video, Alayna (@robzombieschild) proceeds to list all of the gross things she allegedly dealt with, from “the dirty dairy machines” to “the dirty shuttles that never got clean” to “the smelly egg water that nobody squeegeed.”

She also makes the claim that her co-worker used dirty sanitizer to wash dishes. She then points to the “dirt and coffee beans filled the floor, the first aid kit with no bandages, an icing bucket that hasn’t moved in a week but still use, and food that’s out in the open.”

Her video has been viewed 800,000 times.

“Worst job ever, so glad i quit long time ago but this is a draft,” Alayna clarified in the caption of the video.

Alayna, who worked at the location for seven months, called the workplace “hazardous” in an email interview with the Daily Dot and clarified that’s the reason she quit. She said her manager was the reason for the working conditions, alleging the manager specifically mistreats young workers.

“The manager didn’t care to deep clean anything and did only major basic things like donut cases, tables, brewing coffee and whenever he was alerted health inspectors were coming the next day, he would hire employees from other Dunkin stores to deep clean it for him so he would pass,” Alayna alleged.

Many alleged current or former Dunkin’ workers shared how they resonated with Alayna’s experience in the comments section.

“It was honestly crazy how fast it blew up and how many people commented on how they experienced the same thing- or even worse,” she said. “It’s sickening to know that thousands of these locations for Dunkin’ are providing the same bad experience to their customers and employees.”

Many viewers in the comments section reiterated that a manager can make or break a store.

“It all comes down to management and the people who work there tbh. it’s not the name it’s the people,” one said.

“Yeah when I ran dunkin a couple months back, I never ever let it get that dirty. You got poor management,” another emphasized.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ for comment.

