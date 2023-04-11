‘If I hear someone say “must be nice” one more time I might get physical’: Couple with double income, no kids shares $252 Costco haul

There are many perks to being a DINK, aka a dual-income couple with no kids.

You have more disposable income, you can go on lavish vacations without worrying about childcare, and you have so much more time for yourselves.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that matter most, like having a date night at Costco.

TikToker Kate (@engelthang) recently shared this exact experience.

Her TikTok vlogs regularly showcase what it’s like to live the DINK lifestyle.

With no kids to feed, Kate and her husband documented themselves in a video spending $252.88 on their must-have items. This included mint pretzels, popcorn, shrimp, granola, cookies, and more.

Afterward, they rewarded themselves with pizza from the Costco cafeteria (because why not?), followed by car cookies for dessert. (The Daily Dot reached out to Kate via TikTok comment.)

Viewers took to the comments to share their reactions, starting with approval from fellow DINKS.

“18 years later still dinks and loving it,” one user wrote with a winking emoji.

“DINK’s with a DINK Dog living our best lives,” added another.

One person joked that they are NINKS, aka no income and no kids.

Vacations were another hot topic. “Let’s talk about DINK vacations… that’s the real winner,” a user wrote.

“One time my husband and I were bored 5 pm so we got tickets and flew out do Disney at 7pm,” another user shared.

Some shared that their DINK life is soon coming to an end. “My DINK membership expires in May but it was so fun while it lasted,” a soon-to-be mom wrote.

Others stated that they traded in their membership a long time ago. “Listen as a mom, planning to have one more, I’m here for the DINK content! Rub it in!” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

These users want to live vicariously through Kate and her husband. “As a mom of two (In my upper 40s) immediately followed to live vicariously,” added another.

It was made known in the comments that not everyone is so encouraging of the DINK lifestyle.

Kate said in her video that conversations about the DINK lifestyle are often sidelined by judgmental comments.

A user shared a clap back to this type of judgment. “We don’t talk about it cause if I hear someone say ‘must be nice’ one more time I might get physical,” they wrote. “Ur right Susan.. it IS nice.”

“I swear to God that people that make having kids or not having kids their personality passes [sic] me off so much,” another wrote. “Like NOBODY would care.”

