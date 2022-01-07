‘When a customer pulls to the window before open’: Viral TikTok shows Dairy Queen worker hiding from drive-thru customers by crawling on floor

In a viral TikTok video, a Dairy Queen worker crawls on the floor to hide from customers waiting for the establishment to open.

“When a customer pulls up to the window before open but you left your coffees on the counter,” TikToker @girlintheblackchucks4 wrote via overlay text on the TikTok.

In the video, one employee crawls across the floor to grab their coffee in an attempt to avoid being seen by customers outside before they open.

“What best friends are for,” the TikToker captioned the video, which received over 1.7 million views.

Several users commented on the worker’s crawling from a sanitation perspective.

“You better hope the closers from last night mopped good,” one user said.

“The floor looks more clean than any other fast food floor I’ve seen or worked at … hope it is,” another wrote.

Others suggested that the Dairy Queen worker didn’t need to go to the extent of crawling on the floor to avoid customers.

“i just ignore people … you can bang that window all you want. 5 am is 5am lol,” one urged.

“I’m walking right past like I don’t see them and going about my day,” another apparent food industry worker said.

“I will make full eye contact with customers waiting outside, I’m not touching the lock until it’s time lol,” a third commented.

However, others shared their own experiences with needy customers wanting to be served before opening.

“I had a lady drive around the building and stopped at all the windows even after 2 seperate people told her we weren’t open,” one user said.

“[I’d] rather avoid them screaming at us for opening on time because we are short staffed,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @girlintheblackchucks4 via a TikTok comment.

