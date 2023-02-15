‘Is this why you guys take so long?’: Dairy Queen employees reveal how they make its onion rings

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing how Dairy Queen makes its onion rings.

The account, @dairyqueenknoxville, appears to be a local Dairy Queen location that posts videos unveiling how the chain’s dishes are made. Some of their videos include peanut butter sundaes, Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzards, and of course, a classic vanilla shake.

Now, the team behind the account has revealed the secret behind the chain’s onion rings in a video with over 54,000 views.

In short, Dairy Queen’s onion rings come pre-made. When someone orders onion rings, the crew member takes 6 to 8 onion rings and puts them in the deep fryer.

Once the timer indicates that they’re done, they shake off the excess grease and load the rings into a designated area. After this, they put the rings in a box and give them to the customer.

In the comment section, some users simply declared their love for DQ’s onion rings.

“yum!!!! I’ll take 10 orders,” wrote one user.

“That looks gas,” added another.

However, some questioned why the price of such a simple item is so high.

“$5.99 PLEASE OH WAIT I GAVE YOU ONE TO MANY ONION RING,” joked a commenter. For context, the regular order of onion rings usually costs between $2.50 and $3.25, depending on the state.

Additional users wondered why their orders take such a great amount of time if this is the actual process.

“Is this why you guys take so long,” asked a user.

While commenters are enthusiastic about the onion rings, the news around them hasn’t always been positive.

Last year, a woman in Medford, Oregon sued Dairy Queen after claiming that excess oil in her onion ring box caused significant burns.

“Immediately upon grabbing the box of onion rings, hot oil began pouring out of the box onto plaintiff’s left hand,” the court document says, per KTVL. “The hot oil spilled over her hand, the side of her vehicle and inside the vehicle, causing injury and damage.”

TikTokers, however, were undeterred.

As one user put it, “DQ’s onion rings are [fire emoji].”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dairy Queen via email and @dairyqueenknoxville via TikTok comment.