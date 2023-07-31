A dad on TikTok is blushing shades of pink after thinking that Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse on Netflix is the new Barbie movie.

“When do I break it to him,” TikTok user @glimmersteve captioned the devious prank that’s been viewed more than 343,800 times as of Monday. (The Daily Dot reached out to @glimmersteve via TikTok comment.)

The TikTok shows the user’s dad lying down on the couch, watching the “movie” intently.

“Pov your dad thinks barbie dreamhouse on Netflix is the news Barbie movie and he keeps telling everyone to be quiet so he can hear,” the text onscreen reads.

The camera pans to show a scene of Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse on the TV. The animated series, which premiered in 2012, shows a behind-the-scenes look at Barbie and her friends.

Since the dad thinks that the family rented the movie on Netflix, he asks his son how much it cost. “It’s free right now,” the son replies.

“What do you think?” a woman asks, while the camera switches between the TV and the dad’s reaction.

While his thoughts weren’t shared, one thing is for sure: He wasn’t watching the live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, that’s coloring the nation pink.

Ticket sales for the real film have been red hot. As of Monday, the movie swept the box office with $774.5 million in global earnings. People have even been dressing up in pink to go see Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film.

In the comments, people couldn’t help but chuckle at the dad’s expense.

“This is hilarious!” a user wrote with two laughing emojis. “Hahahahahahah this made my day,” another commented.

“Screaming,” a third wrote.

Another imagined that the dad was wondering about Margot Robbie’s starring role. “He’s like when is Margo coming on,” they wrote.

This makes sense, considering a poll from Film Threat found that 30.2% of respondents said that they wanted to see the film because of the star.

Despite the show being the wrong Barbie content, people believe that the dad is into it. “He is 100% invested,” this person noted.

This could have something to do with the fact that his family chose the right show. “This show is actually pretty entertaining,” this woman wrote. “This show is hilarious tho!” another added.