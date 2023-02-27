‘This all over a f*cking mimosa?’: Server says customer threw tantrum after being told they didn’t have bottomless mimosas

One server on TikTok concluded the old adage ‘the customer is always right’ isn’t always true after kicking out a customer who threw silverware and wine glasses when the restaurant would not meet her demands.

TikTok user Mackenzie (@kinzi_kenz) says that on her Friday shift, a woman came to the restaurant to drink bottomless mimosas with three friends. She claims the woman immediately became enraged after discovering that the restaurant serves bottomless mimosas only on Saturdays and Sundays.

“She loses her shit,” Mackenzie says. “She starts taking the padding out of the booth. She starts knocking everything off the fucking table. I’m talking wine glasses, candle holders, silverware, everything you can fucking think of comes off that goddamn table.”

The TikToker says after the customer claimed that she had driven an hour to have bottomless mimosas with her friends, she asked to speak to the manager.

“My manager comes over. He’s a pushover,” Mackenzie says.

And as Mackenzie predicted, she says the manager ends up telling her to serve the customers one round of mimosas.

“Bitch, I just told her no, so now I’m going to look like the bad guy,” Mackenzie says she responded. “‘Do you want me to tell them we have bottomless mimosas or do you want me to fucking get them one round and that’s the cut-off? Like, I don’t understand where you’re coming from.'”

Despite the conflict, Mackenzie says she brought out the round of mimosas. At the table, she says the woman claimed the manager had promised her a free bottle of champagne. According to Mackenzie, her manager refuted the claim when she asked, but again, she says she took the high road and retrieved a bottle of champagne.

“I bring it to the table and she’s like ‘are you not going to open it for us?'” Mackenzie says. “And I’m like ‘no, bitch, I’m going to make you stare at it the whole time. Yes I’m going to open it for you.'”

But the customer, again, is not satisfied. Upon opening the bottle, Mackenzie says some champagne fizzes out, which is not unusual.

In a follow-up clip, she says the customer then claimed half the bottle leaked out and insisted that Mackenzie give them a new, more expensive bottle.

“I look at her, and I’m like ‘you know what, I think we’re done here,” Mackenzie says. “‘You’ve been bullying me this entire time. You’re throwing shit like you’re a fucking 4-year-old having a tantrum, so you can leave. Have a great rest of your day. We will not be servicing you today.'”

The TikToker says the customer resisted and claimed she was a “paying customer.” Mackenzie countered that she had not paid for anything yet and with the support of her manager, says she kicked the customer out. The Daily Dot reached out to Mackenzie via TikTok comment.

Several viewers celebrated how Mackenzie handled the customer in the comments.

“Entitled Karens need to have this ending EVERY TIME!!” one user said.

“yesssss queen, stand up for yourself!” another added.

A user said, “I wish I couldve seen her face when you told her no lol.”

Many users, however, criticized Mackenzie’s manager for not acting quickly enough when the rude customer threw a tantrum.

“God bless you,” one wrote. “Mgr should have kicked her out as soon as she destroyed the table.”

“Your manager needs to grow a pair!!!” another echoed.

And another shared, “Hate it when my managers tell them yes after I’ve said no. That reflects on our tip, looks like we just don’t wanna do it!”