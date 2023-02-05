‘Congratulations, Starbucks, on wasting my time for an entire month’: Customer slams Starbucks for Life, says she won nothing after playing 5 times a day

A user on TikTok has called out Starbucks after claiming that they played the Starbucks for Life game five times a day for over a month, only to win nothing.

In a video with over 758,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user TJ (@fakery.joyner) explains her situation.

“I gotta say, congratulations, Starbucks, on wasting my time for an entire month out of the year because after playing Starbucks for Life for 5 times a day for over a month, I couldn’t even win an ornament or a tote from a multi-billion dollar company,” she says. “Stop. It’s annoying.”

In the comments section, many users claimed they faced similar issues playing the Starbucks for Life game.

“I have one left on each category. Now I just get not a winner,” a user wrote.

“Have one left in about every category now I’m getting ‘sorry not a winner’ message,” added another. “Can’t even get $1 off a handcrafted drink.”

“This game was a total disaster. I usually win something, coffee, stars. But NOPE, Nothing,” a third alleged.

These commenters share a similar complaint to another TikTok user, who went viral late last year after digging into the terms and conditions for the game.

In short, to get one of the prizes, one must get all three Game Pieces for that item. However, the probability of getting the first two Game Pieces is significantly higher than getting the final piece.

Per the terms, “Two (2) of the three (3) Game Pieces for each Prize Type will be awarded regularly to Entrants. However, there will be a limited number of the third Game Pieces for each Prize Type (“Rare Game Piece”) …”

This means getting the first two pieces in each row is easy, while there are a severely limited amount of third pieces.

On TikTok, users called out Starbucks’ perceived stinginess.

“They really couldn’t do 50% off a drink? They just raised prices again in my area so $1 is nothing,” wrote a user in response to a comment about not even getting the $1-off prize.

“Like fr fr like not even a free pastry???” questioned a second.

We’ve reached out to TJ via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.