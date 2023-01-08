‘It’s supposed to be a Whopper’: Customer shares what $10 gets you at Burger King

A man filmed how $10 at Burger King can get you a measly-looking Whopper with fries. He shared his annoyance in a viral TikTok.

The 14-second video was uploaded by TikTok user @trucking_4_hope. In the clip, he sits in his car with a burger on his lap.

“Well, apparently, this is how far or how long ten dollars gets you at Burger King,” he starts in the clip. “It’s supposed to be a Whopper but whatever. I don’t fucking care.” He opens up his less-than-appetizing burger to show the camera.

The Whopper appears to be slapped together poorly with lettuce, mayo, onion, and a small amount of ketchup smeared on the top half of the bun. The bottom half had the tomato, more onions, and pickles messily piled onto the off-centered burger. He concludes the video by saying how people “want their fucking $25 an hour to do this shit. Fuck ’em.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @trucking_4_hope via TikTok for more information. The video garnered over 247,000 views as of Sunday, with viewers believing the quality of Burger King has declined recently.

“bk is so bad here I can’t go anymore,” one viewer wrote.

“The quality at BK has gone down the tubes,” another agreed.

“Quality of B.K. has really gone down hill,” another echoed. “Size, taste and they serve the hamburger hot anymore. Cooked ahead and throw in warmers.”

Some recommended downloading Burger King’s app to save money and get better deals.

“Use the app and itd be like $9 for 2 meals,” one suggested.

“Dude huh? U can get bogo whopper with the app. Its $7.35 where I’m at,” a second commented.

Another wrote, “Use the app. I just got a burger and large fries for 1.10 with tax.”

Others shared their unpleasant experiences with different fast-food joints.

“I just had cold fries and God knows what hamburger from Sonic for lunch today. I threw half of it away. Don’t think I will ever do Sonic again,” one person shared.

“I had a similar situation at McDonald’s yesterday the kid was on his phone the whole time I was paying for my food.. order was wrong too,” a second said.

One person even recalled a terrible experience they had with Burger King, writing, “OMG! Last time I stop at BK, I was starving. When I got home, took one bite of the burger. I threw in the trash. Burger was old and soggy, FF nasty.”

There are different reasons why the quality of fast food may have gone down recently. According to Insider, the reason behind this is the labor shortage and inflation. Inflation causes the price of goods and ingredients to skyrocket with 96% of restaurants affected. In addition, some ingredients were replaced with low-quality items.

Many factors in 2021 caused people to quit their jobs, including low wages, lack of benefits, catching COVID-19, and rude customers. As workers resign, it’s becoming difficult to find people to replace them. “Staffing problems across manufacturers and distributors means that some deliveries are arriving late and some products are harder to come by, too,” per Insider.