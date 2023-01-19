‘Plot twist you just got that kid fired’: Customer praises Whataburger worker to manager, sparking debate

A viral TikTok of a customer praising a Whataburger worker to his manager has sparked a debate among viewers, with some saying that the customer may have accidentally gotten the worker fired.

The customer, known as TheDadBot (@thedadbot) on TikTok, posted the video on Jan. 17. As of Jan. 18, the video received 2.4 million views. In the TikTok, @thedadbot asked a Whataburger worker if he could speak with his manager. When the manager arrived, the customer told him the worker was a “great kid.”

He told the manager that he visited the Whataburger location on New Year’s to get change for a hundred-dollar bill since everywhere else was closed. That night, the customer told the worker he needed orange juice because his blood sugar levels were low.

Later in the video, @thedadbot admitted to the audience that he was lying about his blood sugar. He told the manager he was “hoping” his story would convince the worker to allow him to buy the juice with the hundred-dollar bill, which suggests that he lied because many fast-food restaurants do not accept large bills.

The worker agreed to let him buy the juice but never took the bill. The TikToker said he insisted on paying, but the employee gave him the juice for free out of concern for his health. He even watched the TikToker drink the juice and made sure he was okay before he left the restaurant.

“So, I owe you guys an orange juice, but I also wanted to tell you that you have an awesome young man there,” the customer told the manager.

Throughout the story, the manager nodded and mumbled acknowledgments, but he seemed unimpressed.

“So, I didn’t get the change that I wanted, but I got the lesson I needed,” @thedadbot told the audience in a later clip.

“We got good kids out there,” he concluded.

Despite the TikToker’s seemingly good intentions, some viewers worried that his praise hurt more than it helped. Several said the manager was probably mad that the worker gave away a free juice.

“Now he’s in trouble cause he’s giving away stuff,” one viewer commented.

“And then they fired him for giving away product,” a second wrote.

“Plot twist you just got that kid fired,” another echoed.

Some viewers noted the manager’s seeming disinterest.

“That manager didn’t seem to really care…” one user wrote.

“Managers don’t give af just give the kid a tip,” a second stated.

Other users offered alternative responses to stellar service that the customer could use in the future.

“Never explain the specifics when someone breaks the rules for you. Just say ‘he went above and beyond and really made me feel valued as a customer,'” one user advised.

“IF WE GIVE YOU SOMETHING FOR FREE AND SAY DONT MENTIONS IT FR DONT MENTION IT,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thedadbot via TikTok comment and Whataburger via email.