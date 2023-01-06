‘It’s just Walmart pizza’: Customer DoorDashes $5 pizza from 7-Eleven, calls it the new Little Caesars

TikToker Evelyn Brown (@brownevelyn1992) giddily announced she just discovered that 7-Eleven offers delivery of whole pizza pies of the pizza slices it sells at many of its locations. These slices are usually found under a heating lamp right next to hot rollers lined with taquitos, hot dogs, and tubes of ground beef.

While she was excited to share the news that these $5 pies are able to be delivered to people’s homes, there were many TikTokers who failed to see why this was a good thing.

“Did anybody know that 7-Eleven delivers their freaking pizza that they sell by the slice?” Brown says in the clip. “Amazing. Oh my god and it’s 5 bucks. Come on!”

7-Eleven has been touting its new 7Now Delivery service that allows customers to have not only prepared hot food items and beverages brought straight to them, but other products available in store. Want a $5 pizza pie, baby Yoda toy, a bag of sour Haribo gummy bears, and some lighter fluid? You can get all of that delivered with the 7Now service for an added nominal fee.

The popular convenience store chain also offers a premium monthly membership called the 7Now Gold Pass which offers free delivery on every order made with the store along with the promise of “extra perks for baskets over $10.”

Customers can also grab a free product with every order they make along with double rewards points for $5.95. Students only have to shell out $3.95 for the plan.

Customers like Brown who enjoy the food offerings of 7-Eleven may be stoked to know that they can enjoy free delivery of the chain’s $5 pizzas, but there were other users on the platform who weren’t as enthused at the prospect of bringing a 7-Eleven pie home.

User @_laniibaybee said that Brown’s pizza was so cheap “because it’s frozen.” Another use, @gothbandsduh, told the TikToker “It’s just Walmart pizza” to which she replied, “Is it really lol well whatever kinda oven or who ever is making it is making it with LOVE cause bomb lol.”

“I think it might vary on location cause the one I got was horrible” TikTok user @is.eric wrote, but there were others who said that as long as they ignore the fact that it’s frozen, they’ve quite enjoyed the pizzas they’ve had from the convenience store.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brown via TikTok comment and 7-Eleven via email for further information.