Cracker Barrel waitress inbathroom caption 'Y'all I was recording my day at work and the most embarrassing thing happened to me' (l) Text messages 'Virginia, you were scheduled to be here 15 min ago, where are you? I'm almost there! I just got to work it's slow af lol I'm glad I didn't come in at 7 Bro I sound so sick Eww bro my manager Richard said my voice sounds sexy like this I said ewwww I'm so uncomfortable rn I was like that's so weird' (c) Cracker Barrel waitress in bathroom caption 'My manager said my raspy voice sounded sexy and I was so creeped out so I texted my bf about it and he wasn't replying so I was like wtf and I went and check my messages' (r)

@vicky.x0xo/TikTok

‘Ewww I’m so uncomfortable’: Cracker Barrel waitress accidentally calls out manager who called her voice ‘sexy’

She meant to message her boyfriend.

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Nov 9, 2022   Updated on Nov 9, 2022, 1:17 pm CST

A TikToker says that her manager said her voice was “sexy”—and then the TikToker accidentally texted her manager instead of her boyfriend about how creepy it was.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 9 by Vicky (@vicky.x0xo), the TikToker says that during her “last day” at Cracker Barrel, her manager “said [her] raspy voice sounded sexy,” and that she was “creeped out.” When she went to text her boyfriend about the situation, she accidentally texted her manager instead.

“[My boyfriend] wasn’t replying to I was like wtf and I went and checked my messages,” Vicky wrote in her video’s overlay text. “And I had sent the texts to my manager.”

Vicky shows a screenshot of the messages she sent to her manager thinking she sent them to her boyfriend.

“Eww bro my manager Richard said my voice sounds sexy like this. I said ewww I’m so uncomfortable rn,” Vicky texted. “I was like that’s so weird.”

On Monday, Vicky’s video had over 362,000 views on TikTok.

@vicky.x0xo #greenscreen ♬ Funky Town – The Dance Queen Group

In a comment on her video, Vicky said that her manager, Richard, never responded to her texts and that after she sent the texts, she worked the rest of her shift.

“I know he saw [the texts],” Vicky wrote. “He was in a bad mood all day.” She also commented that her manager tried to talk with her when she was on her break, but she was on the phone and “ignored him.”

Commenters on Vicky’s video told her to not feel bad about the incident because her manager should not have called her voice “sexy.”

“You shouldn’t be embarrassed,” @issalllgood commented. “He should be that he said that.”

“He shouldn’t have said that,” @desiibopp wrote.

“Girl he should be embarrassed,” @oaknely commented.

And to those that doubted her story, Vicky commented that it really happened.

“I wish it wasn’t true,” Vicky commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vicky via TikTok comment and has been in touch with Cracker Barrel via phone.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 9, 2022, 1:16 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 