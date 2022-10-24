‘Isn’t it mostly whipped oil, though?’: Foodie shares hack on how to make Cool Whip taste like ice cream, sparking debate

A popular TikTok account went viral after issuing a public service announcement on how frozen Cool Whip tastes like ice cream.

The video was uploaded by TikTok account @asianchowdown where they post content about food hacks. In the nine-second clip, @asianchowdown stitches another account and reveals a hack about frozen Cool Whip.

The first part features a woman eating whipped cream out of the tub. According to the text overlay, “putting cool whip in the freezer for 30 min then eating because it tastes exactly like ice cream and is much better for you and is low in calorie.” The next clips shows @asianchowdown trying the hack with the next overlay revealing, “It’s so delicious! I finished this tub in 1 sitting.”

The video amassed 3.2 million views since it was posted on Oct. 11 with many sharing how they were aware of this hack themselves.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years lol,” one viewer shared.

“I did this as a child omggg unlocked memory,” a second commented.

“My grandma does this and dips strawberries in it,” a third said.

“My mom prefers it frozen. We used to eat it frozen when I was a kid it wasn’t until I went to a friends house I found out you eat it thawed,” another wrote.

Some even chimed in on how to make the Cool Whip taste even better.

“Add fruity pebbles!! It’s so good!” one suggested.

“Tip! Add coca powder!” a second added.

“Okay but add a cup of frozen jello and it’s even better!!!” a third chimed in.

“NOT HEALTHY BUT TASTS AMAZINGGG GET THE BANANA PUDDING PACKET ND MIX IT IN W CRUSHED WAFERS ITS TO DIE FOR,” another stated.

However, there were others who criticized @asianchowdown for a variety of reasons.

“frozen cream? nah. frozen oil? yes please!” one person joked.

“It’s not better for you just because you froze it,” a second criticized.

“Read the ingredients. It contains vegetable oil,” another advised.

“A tub has 625 cal – how is that [healthy],” a user pointed out.

According to a food blog called TasteMade, Cool Whip contains, “Water, hydrogenated vegetable oil (including coconut and palm oils), high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, skimmed milk, light cream, less than 2% sodium caseinate (a milk derivative), natural and artificial flavor, xanthan and guar gums, polysorbate 60, sorbitan monostearate, and beta carotene.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @asianchowdown for comment via email and TikTok comment.